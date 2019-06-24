Verb Ballets Returns With MOWGLI

Verb Ballets returns to Cain Park on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 8:00pm, with a FREE performance of Mowgli's Jungle Adventures! The new full-length ballet choreographed by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson, is based on Rudyard Kipling's classic tale of an Indian boy abandoned by his parents and raised by a pack of wolves.

Daniel Cho will dance the lead of Mowgli at Cain Park. This Cho's first season with Verb Ballets and he was promoted to full company member in February. Before coming to Cleveland, he completed the Alonzo King LINES Ballet Training Program. Cho's parents immigrated from Korea, and he was born and raised in the greater San Francisco area. Cho started his official dance training as a sophomore in college at the age of 20 and graduated from Swarthmore College. He additionally trained at Point Park Conservatory, the Laban Conservatoire in London, the Ballet X Summer Intensive, the San Francisco Conservatory of Dance and Coastal City Ballet.

This is Cho's first time performing a title role in a story ballet production. Cho said, "it was important to make my own Mowgli character that developed out of the time in the studio. I did not want any preconceived notions of what Mowgli was supposed to act like. I did my best to keep the character development growing by finding new nuances or reactions to explore". The story ballet uses pantomime to tell the story in the character interactions and requires stamina to uphold the classical technique of the ballet. Cho believes the story has a universal theme for the audiences to connect with through Mowgli's journey. "Mowgli struggles throughout this ballet to find a place where he truly belongs, an experience that I think everybody has struggled with at one point in their life. Along the way he meets a variety of characters which speak to the different people who inevitably influence your journey," said Cho. This iconic coming-of-age story will be a performance to be enjoyed by all ages, with fanciful costumes, and mesmerizing lighting to complement the brilliant dancers! This FREE performance is made possible by Cleveland Heights residents and Verb Ballets' board members, James D. Graham and David M. Dusek, as a gift to the community.

The Verb Ballets performance will start at 8:00pm. The performance is FREE. Gates will open at 7:00pm and seating is general admission. Reservations for free tickets are requested at https://verbballets.org/cainpark19. Cain Park is located at 14591 Superior Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118. Entrances are located at Superior, Lee and Taylor Rd.



Verb Ballets, a contemporary ballet company, presents dynamic programming through bold artistry, unique styles and technical excellence that captivate audiences. Under the direction of Dr. Margaret Carlson, Producing Artistic Director and Richard Dickinson, MFA, Associate Artistic Director, the company will present a season that ignites passion in the energy, beauty and athleticism of dance. Critics have hailed Verb Ballets as, "Dashes preconceptions ...with keen dramatic power." -The Plain Dealer, "(Verb) is dance magnifique." - The Examiner, "confident and polished, Verb's dancers shone" - Dance International Magazine. Verb Ballets was named by Dance Magazine as one of 25 dance companies in America to watch. Internationally acclaimed the company has toured to Cuba and Taiwan. As one of the oldest dance organizations in Northeast Ohio we proudly produce high caliber work and continue to connect with our communities through performance and outreach. Additional information can be found at www.verbballets.org.





