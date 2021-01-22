Verb Ballets Announces New Works for the Virtual Stage

On February 26, 2021 at 7:00pm ET Verb Ballets premieres a virtual performance, Going Solo, that features each of its dancers in a solo role. The company is honored to present José Limón's, Dances for Isadora, in commemoration of the Limón company's 75th anniversary.

The work received its first performance in 1971 at the Cleveland Museum of Art and we are honored to bring it back to Cleveland after all these years. Limón regarded Isadora Duncan as his "dance mother," and this series of solos evokes different periods of Isadora's life by intertwining aspects of her artistic and personal life. Also featuring the company are two-character folk dances, typically seen in the classical full-length ballets, staged by Inna Stabrova, formerly of Eifman Ballet of Russia. In this rendition, there will be a Spanish Hota, performed by the men creating intricate rhythms with their castanets and a full company Ukrainian folk dance. A suite of solo variations from the full-length ballet, Paquita, accentuate the vivacious energy of Verb's female dancers. Associate Artistic Director Richard Dickinson, MFA premieres a new moving contemporary ballet, Sometimes, Always. This all-male ballet ensemble will explore partnering with strength and innovation.

Due to closures of theatres and prohibited gatherings of large crowds caused by COVID-19, Verb Ballets continues to look for ways to innovate and bring new dance experiences to the community. This season will be unlike any other in the history of the company. Verb Ballets is committed to presenting work while ensuring a safe environment for its dancers and patrons while following all health recommendations by the state.

On February 26, 2021 at 7:00pm Verb Ballets presents Going Solo. Tickets prices: VIP $35 (includes an invitation to a watch rehearsal via Zoom on February 12, 2021), General $25 and Student $10. Following the premiere performance, the show will be available via Verb's streaming services for 48 hours.

