VIDEO: The Cleveland Orchestra Previews Beethoven's Fifth

The Cleveland Orchestra will perform Beethoven's Fifth on February 9th.
Watch at The Cleveland Orchestra previews their upcoming performance of Beethoven's Fateful Fifth as part of their 2023-24 Classical Season.
Fate knocking at the door.” Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony opens with the four most famous notes in all music.
Revolutionary in its time, it is arguably the best-known piece of music in history.
Conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste leads The Cleveland Orchestra in Beethoven’s indomitable symphony alongside Schubert’s sunny Sixth Symphony, nicknamed the “Little C major.
