VIDEO: The Cleveland Orchestra Previews Beethoven's Fifth

The Cleveland Orchestra will perform Beethoven's Fifth on February 9th.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Watch at The Cleveland Orchestra previews their upcoming performance of Beethoven's Fateful Fifth as part of their 2023-24 Classical Season.

Fate knocking at the door.” Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony opens with the four most famous notes in all music.

Revolutionary in its time, it is arguably the best-known piece of music in history.

Conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste leads The Cleveland Orchestra in Beethoven’s indomitable symphony alongside Schubert’s sunny Sixth Symphony, nicknamed the “Little C major.

For tickets: Click Here




