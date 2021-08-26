UNDER THE SYCAMORES is Performed by The BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival and Radio on the Lake Theatre

The BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival and Radio on the Lake Theatre announce the world premiere of "UNDER THE SYCAMORES, A Secret Path Audio Experience in Cleveland's Historic Erie Street Cemetery." Written by award-winning local playwright Les Hunter and directed by Jimmy Noriega (Teatro Travieso), "Under the Sycamores" is an original audio play that allows audiences to explore a lesser-known landmark of downtown Cleveland. The listening tour is available on-demand now through September 30, 2021. Tickets are $6 and available for purchase on BorderLight's website: www.borderlightcle.org

Visitors are invited to grab their phone and earbuds, pass through the Gothic gateway, and enjoy a self-paced journey through the historic cemetery The original audio play is based on research into the lives of people buried on the site, including European settlers, Native American chiefs, an early civil rights leader, a famous Beat poet, and more from Erie Street's 200-year history.

"Under the Sycamores" is BorderLight's first commissioned work and premiered as part of BorderLight's 2021 Virtual Fringe Festival, which included over 30 digital and remote-access theatre, video, and audio-based works.

Venue & Ticket Information: "Under the Sycamores" is a self-paced audio journey designed to take place outdoors at the historic Erie Street Cemetery, located in downtown Cleveland, OH.

Tickets: $6. Purchase and download from www.borderlightcle.org/under-the-sycamores

Location: Erie Street Cemetery (West Gate), 2254 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH (across from Progressive Field) Parking: Visitors may park along the main road inside the cemetery for free.

The listening experience lasts between 30 and 90 minutes, depending on the path chosen. Prepare for the weather accordingly. While primarily a walking tour, visitors may bring a folding chair to sit, as there are no benches in the burial grounds.

Cast & Crew: Written by Les Hunter. Directed by Jimmy Noriega. Featuring the voice talents of Leilani Barrett, Ray Caspio, Treva Offutt, Robin Pease. Sound Design and Audio Engineering by John Watts. Co-produced by BorderLight Festival and Radio on the Lake Theatre.