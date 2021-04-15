The Youngstown Playhouse Announces New Leadership

The Youngstown Playhouse Board of Directors has announced the appointment of new leadership, naming Joshua William Green as Artistic Director, Kayla Boye as Executive Director, and Tyler Moliterno as Associate Artistic Director.

The new hires will succeed Operations Manager James McClellan, who stepped down during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will join current staff members John Pecano, Technical Director, Sarah Jane Demetruk, Education Director, and Merle Ford, Maintenance Manager.

The appointees were selected after a three-month search process which included multiple rounds of interviews and a diverse pool of over 30 candidates. States Board President Dr. John Cox, "The Board has been working hard over the past several seasons to assess and improve our business operations. As Operations Manager, James McClellan did vital work over the past four years to position the organization for success, and the COVID-19 pandemic presented us with the opportunity to put our strategic planning to the test. We are incredibly grateful for Jimmy's artistry, dedication, and friendship."

Dr. Cox continues, "We are thrilled at the potential this incoming leadership team brings to the next chapter of the Playhouse. By enabling these intelligent, talented professionals to share their passion for the Playhouse with our greater community, we look forward to realizing a bright future and reaching new heights."

A professional actor, Joshua William Green has toured nationally in Ragtime and Finding Neverland. His Playhouse stage appearances include Dreamgirls, Cats, A Chorus Line, The Wiz, and Legally Blonde, in addition to local performances with Top Hat Productions, Crown Theater Productions, DeYor Performing Arts Center, and the Kenley Players.

Green states, "I am beyond thrilled to be a part of The Youngstown Playhouse team and assisting in this leap forward for our community."

While Green will oversee artistic programming, Kayla Boye will manage administrative operations. Boye most recently served as the organization's Development Director and helped sustain the theatre through the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing comprehensive restructuring and by securing several major grants. Her solo show, Call Me Elizabeth, recently enjoyed a successful world premiere production streamed in partnership with The Youngstown Playhouse.

Boye states, "I am incredibly excited to be joining The Youngstown Playhouse staff in this new capacity. This organization has played such a formative role in my career, as well as the careers of Joshua and Tyler. I look forward to working with the Board, audiences, and volunteers to continue the theatre's legacy of quality performing arts in the Mahoning Valley as we anticipate our 100th Anniversary Season in 2024."

The staff will work closely with the Board of Directors to shepherd the organization through its post-pandemic season, which has been postponed to September 2021 with The Color Purple, directed by Trevail Maurice. Plans for summer programming are forthcoming, including outdoor special events and educational initiatives.

Joshua William Green is a professional actor, singer, dancer with roots in Pennsylvania, New York, and Georgia. Originally from Youngstown, Ohio, he grew up as a member of the Archangel Dance Theater and toured internationally with the Youngstown Connection. He comes from a heavily artistic family that has very deep roots in the entertainment industry all over the world. When working together, they are known as the Green Dynasty Family.

Joshua attended The American Musical Dramatic Academy in New York and Youngstown State University for Musical Theatre. Most recently, Joshua has appeared in the national tours of Ragtime (Booker T. Understudy) and Finding Neverland (Mr. Henshaw). He has performed regionally with the Kenley Players, Prima Theatre, Servant Stage Company, Sight & Sound Theatres, and the 2004 International Children's Olympics. He performed on the 2018 Grammy Awards, singing background vocals for Sam Smith, and he appeared in the 2018 concert of ROCKTOPIA ON BROADWAY!

Joshua is the creator and director of #PerformanceNow, a multi-faceted performance company that has produced various cabarets and performance opportunities for artists. Most recently, the Performance Now Voices accompanied ROCKTOPIA for their fall 2018 tour. https://www.joshuawilliamgreen.com/

Kayla Boye is a Chicago-based artist and administrator. A member of Actors' Equity Association, she has performed on stages including Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Drury Lane Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Mercury Theater Chicago, Fireside Theatre, Capital City Theatre, and Music Theater Works. Regional credits include productions at Bigfork Summer Playhouse, Huron Playhouse, and The Youngstown Playhouse.

As an arts administrator, she has worked in development, marketing, and finance for nationally recognized institutions such as Goodman Theatre and Writers Theatre, and she has served as a producer for Steppenwolf Theatre Company's critically acclaimed Garage Rep series. As a consultant with Artistic Fundraising Group, her portfolio included work for Arts of Life, BrightSide Theatre, Chicago Composers Orchestra, Chicago Mosaic School, Oak Park Festival Theatre, and Snow City Arts. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing & Editing from Youngstown State University and is a Certified Nonprofit Professional (CNP) through the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance.

She is the creator of Call Me Elizabeth, a one-woman show about the early life of Elizabeth Taylor. The production will be streamed April 23-30 in partnership with Porchlight Music Theatre; in honor of Taylor's advocacy and activism in the fight against HIV/AIDS, a portion of proceeds will benefit Howard Brown Health and Brave Space Alliance. https://www.kaylaboye.com/

Tyler Moliterno's theatre career started at The Youngstown Playhouse when he was cast in a Youth Theatre production, and his passion for theatre has grown ever since. An alumnus of the Boardman Drama Guild, Tyler studied Theatre & Film at Cleveland State University where he led several theatre organizations dedicated to producing original student works and volunteering with area theatres. Since 2017, he has directed shows for the drama programs at both Boardman and Canfield high schools. He is honored to be joining The Youngstown Playhouse as Associate Artistic Director.