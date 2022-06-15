The Washington Ballet Announces 2022-23 Season

The Washington Ballet today announced its 2022/2023 season, its 47th as the premier ballet company of the nation's capital.

The season features five productions across four venues, including NEXTsteps, a program of new works by contemporary choreographers at Sidney Harman Hall; The Nutcracker at THEARC and at The Warner Theatre; an all-Balanchine program and The Sleeping Beauty, both at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; and a family-friendly mixed repertoire program at Capital One Hall in Tysons Corner. Full-Series and Choose-Your-Own Subscriptions are on sale today at Subscriptions are available now at www.washingtonballet.org/ become-a-subscriber-2022.

"Oftentimes in ballet, growth happens behind the scenes, but in The Washington Ballet's 2022/2023 season, audiences will witness the evolution of the Company at every turn," reflected TWB's Artistic Director Julie Kent. "Our community can look forward to new works and new faces, with several Company members taking on new challenges on stage and in the studio, and we'll also revisit seminal works with fresh eyes. That is the beauty of ballet. Through repetition and iteration, grit and grace, we grow and evolve, finding new talent, new ways of working, and new commitment to the art form."

The 2022/2023 subscription season opens with NEXTsteps, TWB's annual program of new works at Sidney Harman Hall. The program will feature premieres by some of today's most exciting choreographers, including Silas Farley and Dana Genshaft, as well as a new work by TWB dancer and in-house talent Andile Ndlovu.

