The George Gund Foundation Honored at Beck Center's Spotlight Gala

Beck Center for the Arts' annual Spotlight Gala will have guests celebrating the venerable local fundraising giant, The George Gund Foundation at Gordon Green. The benefit will take place on Friday, July 22, 2022 starting at 6:00 pm.

Beck Center President & CEO Cindy Einhouse says of this Spotlight 2022: "Each year at this event, arts supporters and enthusiasts come together for a fun evening knowing that their contributions will help ensure that future generations continue to be served with arts experiences. We are especially pleased to put a spotlight on The George Gund Foundation, since they have provided some of Beck Center's most transformational grants for over 50 years, including funds to install new seats and remodel the Lakewood Little Theatre auditorium in 1969, helping to create the Studio Theater in the 1980s and establishing an outreach education program."

Proceeds of Spotlight advance Beck Center's mission to provide arts education, performances, exhibitions, creative arts therapies, and outreach programming to the community, which includes people of all ages and abilities. This year's entertainment is once again produced by Artistic Director, Scott Spence, and endeavors to show the very best of students and faculty in all arts areas offered by Beck Center-professional theater, youth theater, dance, music, and visual arts. Special emcee duties will be performed this year by WKYC News Anchor, and parent of Beck Center students, Maureen Kyle. Dinner will be prepared by renowned Chef Chris Hodgson of Driftwood Catering, music and dancing by Nitebridge the band, and a silent auction.

Due to the growing popularity of this event, Spotlight dinner tickets are already selling quickly. Please contact 216.521.2540 x42 or visit beckcenter.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

Spotlight Sponsors include First Federal Lakewood, Turner Construction, Ulmer & Berne LLP Jackson Lewis P.C., Nordson Corporation Foundation, Turning Point Wealth, Civista Bank, Community West Foundation, Vedda Printing, Medical Mutual, Corrigan Krause, McDonald Hopkins, Cleveland Home Title, and individual sponsors, Chann Fowler-Spellman & Ed Spellman, Pat & Jim Oliver, Brad & Marge Richmond, Richard & Judy Fox, Sandy Sauder, Mike & Carol O'Brien: O'Brien - Coyne Families, Cindy & Dale Brogan, and Dave & Traci Nolan.

Contact Jay'da Hall at jhall@beckcenter.org for information regarding sponsorship opportunities.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, outreach education programming, and gallery exhibitions featuring local, regional, and international artists.