The Cleveland Orchestra's Choruses Announce Audition Dates

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra's Choruses announced that auditions for the 2021-22 season will take place later this summer. The Cleveland Orchestra holds a long-standing commitment to choral music in which community members of all ages have the opportunity to participate. All auditions are scheduled by appointment only and can be arranged by visiting the Orchestra's website at the audition tab at cochorus.com. Proof of vaccination for COVID-19 will be required for all in-person auditions.

"As a busy teacher, mom, and wife, I don't have a lot of free time," says Cleveland Orchestra Chorus member Rebecca S. Hall. "The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus is my self-care. I love the challenge of singing difficult music and the camaraderie we share. I'm proud to represent the community as part of The Cleveland Orchestra family."

"I joined the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus (COYC) because I wanted to learn music and perform," says COYC alumnus Nathan Niedzwiecki. "My time in COYC has fulfilled my desires and then some. If you love music, or if you're not sure but you want to find out, I absolutely recommend auditioning for COYC."

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Blossom Festival Chorus (for Holiday concerts)

Auditions for the 2021-22 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (COC) and Blossom Festival Chorus (BFC) will be held August 17, 20, and 29 at the First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland. Prospective members must have previous choral experience and be able to sight-read music. Those auditioning for the COC are asked to prepare two solo pieces, and those auditioning for the BFC are only required to prepare one solo piece. BFC candidates who are only interested in singing during the summer of 2022 should wait for next spring's auditions.

Although individual repertoire may include an art song, aria, or Broadway show tune, at least one of the prepared solos must be in French, German, or Italian. Additionally, those auditioning are asked to prepare an excerpt from the third movement of Brahms's German Requiem, which can be found under the "Auditions" tab at www.cochorus.com. Hear more from Director of Choruses Lisa Wong here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cel0QurNNmE

The COC season, is scheduled to begin on September 12 and run through May 29. Chorus members are required to attend rehearsals every Monday evening from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. and frequent Sunday evening rehearsals, in addition to all scheduled concerts. The 2021-22 season for the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus will include performances of Brahms's German Requiem, Zemlinsky's Psalms 13 & 23, and Verdi's opera Otello.

The Cleveland Orchestra continues to take guidance from medical experts at the Cleveland Clinic regarding the unique risks of singing in close physical proximity to others. In order to support a safe return to the stage, chorus singers are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before auditioning. Proof of vaccination (typically a photo or PDF file) will be requested at the time of scheduling your audition appointment.

Auditions for the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus (Daniel Singer, director) will be held on August 21, 2021 at Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, and on September 1, 2021 at Rocky River High School. Auditions are open to high school students in grades 9 - 12, by appointment only.

Auditions take approximately 10 minutes and will consist of one prepared solo, melodic and rhythmic sight reading exercises, and a series of short exercises to assess vocal production skills. Please bring three copies of your solo piece, and a collaborative pianist will be provided for accompaniment. In order to audition, the COYC requires all prospective choristers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Auditions for the Cleveland Orchestra Children's and Preparatory Choruses will be announced at a later date.

Shari Bierman Singer was a member of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus for 25 years. The Shari Bierman Singer Fellowship provides financial assistance for two Cleveland Orchestra Chorus members pursuing full-time undergraduate or graduate-level studies in vocal performance, music education, conducting, or similar music-related fields. Financial assistance awarded through the Fellowship program serves as a tribute to Shari's commitment to music education and the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus.

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2021-22 season and will close on September 9. Details can be found under the "Fellowship" tab at www.cochorus.com.