The Cleveland Orchestra Appoints David Radzynski as Concertmaster

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced that after an extensive and rigorous audition and search process, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and The Cleveland Orchestra have appointed violinist David Radzynski as concertmaster. He will hold the Blossom-Lee Concertmaster Chair, which was endowed by Mrs. John A. Lee in 1975 in honor of her parents Mr. and Mrs. Dudley Blossom, Sr. Mr. Radzynski's start date is in the process of being determined.



About David Radzynski

David Radzynski, concertmaster of the Israel Philharmonic since 2015, has worked extensively both with the orchestra's former artistic director Zubin Mehta, and since 2020 with the newly appointed artistic director Lahav Shani. David has led the orchestra on tours throughout Europe, China, Singapore, South America, the United States, and in Mehta's hometown Mumbai, India. Raised in Columbus, Ohio, Mr. Radzynski has also performed as guest concertmaster with the Houston Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestras.



As concertmaster, David enjoys collaborating regularly with major conductors and soloists, both in orchestral, solo, and chamber music settings. An avid chamber musician, he has performed with Emanuel Ax, Pinchas Zukerman, Lahav Shani and Martha Argerich, among others.



As a soloist David has played with the Israel Philharmonic and Manfred Honeck performing the Weinberg Violin Concerto, amongst various other solo performances with orchestras in Israel. He also performed with Zubin Mehta in Musikverein Hall where he played the Haydn Sinfonia Concertante with his colleagues of the IPO, and in Poland with the Łódź Philharmonic performing the Brahms Double Concerto with the principal cellist of the Polish National Philharmonic. David has also played as soloist with the Columbus Symphony and the Amadeus Chamber Orchestra of Poznan where he premiered the double concerto composed by his father Jan Radzynski. He gives recitals and masterclasses regularly throughout the world.



David holds a Bachelor's degree from Indiana University, a Master's degree from Yale, and Artist Certificate from the International Center for Music at Park University. David's major violin teachers include Roland and Almita Vamos, Paul Kantor, Mauricio Fuks at Indiana University, Kevork Mardirossian at Indiana University, Syoko Aki at Yale School of Music, and Ben Sayevich at the International Center for Music at Park University.

Pictured: David Radzynski

