The Cleveland Orchestra Announces 2023â€“24 Family Concert And Music Explorers Series

The Cleveland Orchestra announced its 2023-24 Family Concert Series and Music Explorers Series at Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall and Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Music Center.

There are three concerts in the Family Concert Series, each with a different theme. These performances are designed to engage and entertain children ages 7 and up, and all last under an hour.

The Music Explorers Series is another family-friendly way to introduce younger children to musical instruments. These four concerts highlight different members of The Cleveland Orchestra for an interactive experience.

The Family Concert Series starts with the popular Halloween Spooktacular on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Severance Music Center. The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra will be wearing their Halloween best for this afternoon of magical tricks and musical treats. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to take part in the pre-concert costume contest and other fun activities.

Next up is Around the World with The Cleveland Orchestra, in partnership with Global Cleveland, on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Cleveland is home to more than 120 ethnic groups, each bringing their own traditions, religions, art, food, and, of course, music. This concert celebrates that rich cultural diversity through music, a language that unites us all.

The Family Concert concludes with Out of this World with The Cleveland Orchestra, a partnership with the Great Lakes Science Center, on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. It's a fun-filled concert of intergalactic proportions! Gustav Holst's The Planets and music from Star Wars paired with stunning images from the Hubble Telescope, International Space Station, and the NASA photo archives will transport audiences to outer space. Guests are invited to come early for space-related activities before the concert.

The concert on Sunday, April 7, 2023, will be sensory friendly. Sensory-friendly concerts are designed for people with autism spectrum disorders or sensory sensitivity, and their families. While the music on the program will remain the same, there will be adjustments to accommodate sensitive ears and eyes. Quiet spaces, headphones, and fidget toys will also be available to those who need them.

The Music Explorers Series is an ideal way for children and families to learn about the orchestra's instruments, one by one. Programs feature Cleveland Orchestra musicians, special guests, and an engaging host who encourages audiences to sing, clap, and move to the music. Each half-hour adventure features brief musical selections and instrument demonstrations created to inspire and entertain young children, ages 3 to 6.

The Terrific Trumpet will be presented on September 22 and 23, with Cleveland Orchestra trumpet and cornet player Michael Miller in Reinberger Chamber Hall.



The Brilliant Bass will be presented on October 6 and 7, with Cleveland Orchestra bassist Henry Peyrebrune in Reinberger Chamber Hall.

The Christmas Brass Quintet will be presented on December 15 and 16, with Cleveland Orchestra brass musicians in the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall.

The Virtuoso Viola will be presented on April 19 and 20, in Reinberger Chamber Hall with Cleveland Orchestra violist Eliesha Nelson in Reinberger Chamber Hall.

The 2023-24 Music Explorers Series is supported by The Bruening Foundation and The Thomas H. White Foundation, a KeyBank Trust.

Tickets to Music Explorers programs are free for students and educators thanks to the Jane B. Nord Concert Access Fund.

The Cleveland Orchestra's Under 18s Free program offers free tickets (one per regular-priced adult paid admission) to young people 17 and under, for the Family Concert Series, supported by the Weiss Family Foundation. Under 18s Free tickets are not available for box seating.



Under 18s Free is a program of The Cleveland Orchestra's Center for Future Audiences. The Center, created with a lead endowment gift from the Maltz Family Foundation, was established to fund programs to foster new generations of audiences for Cleveland Orchestra concerts in Northeast Ohio. Under 18s Free continues to develop young audiences by making Orchestra concerts affordable for families, offering free tickets to young people, 17 and under, for select Severance Music Center performances. More information on Under 18s Free and other Center for Future Audiences ticketing programs here.

Call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111, email boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or visit clevelandorchestra.com. For information about parking for Severance Music Center concerts, click here.