The Cleveland Orchestra Announces $1 Million Gift To Establish The Gay Cull Addicott And Robert R. Cull Fund

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced a $1 million gift to the Orchestra's general endowment to establish the Gay Cull Addicott and Robert R. Cull Fund, from the estate of the late Gay Cull Addicott, a Cleveland Orchestra Trustee for Life. Gay served as a trustee from 2002 to 2022.



"Gay's civic pride was anchored by The Cleveland Orchestra, which she believed was among the crown jewels of our city," said André Gremillet, President & CEO, The Cleveland Orchestra. "Her dedication and outstanding service to the Orchestra and its mission culminated in her appointment as Trustee for Life on the Orchestra's board. The Orchestra is in awe of Gay's unwavering advocacy for music in Cleveland for so many years. We are incredibly grateful to Gay and her family for supporting the Orchestra's endowment with an estate gift that will help to provide great music to future generations."



Gay is remembered as a person who was larger than life - a comedienne, public servant, musician, loving wife, and fantastic mother. She cultivated loving spaces everywhere she went - much to the benefit of the Cleveland community. For all her theatricality (Gay aptly starred as Annie in Annie Get Your Gun at Shaker Heights High in 1956), she embodied humility to the highest degree. Never one for extravagances, she considered her box seats, as "a necessary splurge."



"Music was a deeply important part of my mom's life, it was her greatest joy," said Gay Cull Addicott's son, Stephen Ban. "Above all, my mom believed that what you love, you support."



Estate gifts sustain the music which Cleveland Orchestra supporters love and leave a legacy of music for the next generation. To learn more about estate giving, contact Katie Shames, Senior Major Gift and Planned Giving Officer at 216-231-8006 or legacy@clevelandorchestra.com. For more information visit clevelandorchestra.com/give/create-a-legacy/.