THE GIFT OF THE MAGI to Open at Theatre in the Circle
Directed by Mason Stewart and musically directed by Bill Corcoran, the production will feature Ellie Kelly and Robert Kowalewski.
Theatre in the Circle, a Judson Resident Theatre, has announced its next production of The Gift of the Magi, presented December 3rd & 4th at 7:30 pm and December 5th & 6th at 2:00 pm. The production is directed by Mason Stewart and musically directed by Bill Corcoran. It is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Step into a warm, old-fashioned New York Christmas with The Gift of the Magi, Peter Ekstrom's tender musical adaptation of O. Henry's beloved holiday story. On Christmas Eve 1905, young newlyweds Jim and Della long to give one another the perfect gift-leading each to make a remarkable sacrifice that reveals the true meaning of love, generosity, and the season. With heartfelt music, gentle humor, and a timeless surprise, this intimate musical is a moving holiday treat for audiences of all ages.
Cast
Ellie Kelly
Robert Kowalewski
Event Details
December 3rd & 4th at 7:30 pm and December 5th & 6th at 2:00 pm.
Performances are held at Judson Manor in the Ballroom, 1890 E. 107th, Cleveland 44106. An adjacent lot provides free parking.
General Admission $25
Judson Residents: $20
Tickets can be purchased at theatreinthecircle.org or by calling 440-247-1359 if assistance is needed.
About Theatre in the Circle
TIC creates accessible, engaging, and artistically strong theatre experiences through intimate productions, collaborations, new-musical development, and a welcoming environment. The organization will focus on classic and contemporary musicals, small-cast works suited to its venue, holiday productions, and selected world premieres or readings of new musicals.
Judson's Theatre in the Circle program exists because of the generosity of donors who believe that older adults deserve access to joy, creativity, and shared experiences. Live theater brings energy, connection, and meaning into the Judson community, made possible through philanthropic partners. Interested prospective donors can contact Judson Foundation at (216) 791-2983 to learn more about joining this group of supporters.
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