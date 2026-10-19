THE GIFT OF THE MAGI to Open at Theatre in the Circle

NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Theatre in the Circle, a Judson Resident Theatre, has announced its next production of The Gift of the Magi, presented December 3rd & 4th at 7:30 pm and December 5th & 6th at 2:00 pm. The production is directed by Mason Stewart and musically directed by Bill Corcoran. It is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Step into a warm, old-fashioned New York Christmas with The Gift of the Magi, Peter Ekstrom's tender musical adaptation of O. Henry's beloved holiday story. On Christmas Eve 1905, young newlyweds Jim and Della long to give one another the perfect gift-leading each to make a remarkable sacrifice that reveals the true meaning of love, generosity, and the season. With heartfelt music, gentle humor, and a timeless surprise, this intimate musical is a moving holiday treat for audiences of all ages.

Cast

Ellie Kelly

Robert Kowalewski

Event Details

December 3rd & 4th at 7:30 pm and December 5th & 6th at 2:00 pm.

Performances are held at Judson Manor in the Ballroom, 1890 E. 107th, Cleveland 44106. An adjacent lot provides free parking.

General Admission $25

Judson Residents: $20

Tickets can be purchased at theatreinthecircle.org or by calling 440-247-1359 if assistance is needed.

About Theatre in the Circle

TIC creates accessible, engaging, and artistically strong theatre experiences through intimate productions, collaborations, new-musical development, and a welcoming environment. The organization will focus on classic and contemporary musicals, small-cast works suited to its venue, holiday productions, and selected world premieres or readings of new musicals.

Judson's Theatre in the Circle program exists because of the generosity of donors who believe that older adults deserve access to joy, creativity, and shared experiences. Live theater brings energy, connection, and meaning into the Judson community, made possible through philanthropic partners. Interested prospective donors can contact Judson Foundation at (216) 791-2983 to learn more about joining this group of supporters.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 08 Hrs 24 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone