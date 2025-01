Roy Berko's 2024 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Critics Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the end of each year, Broadwayworld Cleveland's Critic Roy Berko elects to recognize productions, performers and technicians to be recognized from Cleveland, OH stagings. The format for these acknowledgments is being altered. Starting with the 2004 production year, attention will be given, in the form of BRAVOS, rather than to specific classifications (e.g., Best Performer, Best Musical).

The 2024 Bw-cle Bravos Are Awarded To:

·Victoria Bussert FOR HER FOCUSED DIRECTION OF INTO THE WOODS (GREAT LAKES THEATER), RIDE THE CYCLONE (BALDWIN WALLACE/BECK CENTER) AND ORDINARY DAYS (BALDWIN WALLACE/PLAY HOUSE SQUARE).

·TERRI KENT, DIRECTOR & MARTIN CÉSPEDES FOR THEIR EXECUTION OF JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (PORTHOUSE/KENT STATE UNIVERSITY).

·CELESTE COSENTINO FOR HER DIRECTION OF A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE (CAIN PARK) AND THE PROSPECT OF EQUALITY (ENSEMBLE THEATER).

·DEIDRU RING, SOMETHING CLEAN, (DOBAMA THEATER), DANNY BÓ, ORDINARY DAYS (BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY/PLAY HOUSE SQUARE), MATTHEW GITTINS, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (PORTHOUSE/KENT STATE UNIVERSITY), REESE HENRICK, BEAUTIFUL (BECK CENTER), DANIEL PARKER, THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR (GREAT LAKES THEATER) AND ANJANETTE HALL, A DOLL’S HOUSE-PART II, (BECK CENTER) FOR QUALITY OF PERFORMANCES.

·POTUS (DOBAMA THEATRE) FOR QUALITY OF PRODUCTION AND RELEVANCE TO PRESENT-DAY POLITICS.

·TRAD BURNS FOR THE SCENIC AND LIGHTING DESIGNS FOR RIDE THE CYCLONE (BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY/BECK CENTER).

·RACHEL ZAKE, THE PROSPECT OF EQUALITY (ENSEMBLE THEATRE), Lisa Langford, BREAKFAST IN THE BOOKSTORE (KARAMU HOUSE THEATRE) AND TANIA BENITES, ALTER (CLEVELAND PUBLIC THEATRE/ TEATRO PÜBLICO DE CLEVELAND FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT OF QUALITY NEW SCRIPTS.

·CHARLES FEE FOR THE LENGTH AND QUALITY OF HIS SERVICE AS ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OF GREAT LAKES THEATER.

