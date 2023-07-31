Renée Fleming, and More Will Perform in 'Music from Beethoven to Previn' With the Cleveland Orchestra

The performance is on October 15, 2023.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Margaret Cho Extends LIVE & LIVID Tour Through The End Of 2023 Photo 2 Margaret Cho Extends LIVE & LIVID Tour Through The End Of 2023
Canton Ballet Announces New Executive Director Photo 3 Canton Ballet Announces New Executive Director
Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1' Photo 4 Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1'

Renée Fleming, and More Will Perform in 'Music from Beethoven to Previn' With the Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra announced celebrated soprano Renée Fleming will return to Severance Music Center on October 15, 2023, joined by pianist Simone Dinnerstein, the Emerson String Quartet, and actress Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us).

 

The “strikingly original” Simone Dinnerstein opens the program with the mesmerizing Etude No. 6 by Philip Glass. Then, a not-to-be missed performance of Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 14 by the Emerson String Quartet, which will disband in 2023 after more than four decades of concerts as one of the world’s premiere chamber music ensembles.

 

At the heart of the program is Penelope, a new concert work created for Renée Fleming by two legends: composer André Previn and librettist Tom Stoppard. Penelope takes the audience into the mind of the mythic heroine from Homer’s Odyssey who waited years on end for her husband’s return. Portrayed jointly by Fleming and Merle Dandridge, sung and spoken text is brilliantly interwoven amidst a rich musical setting provided by Dinnerstein and the Emerson String Quartet.

 

Tickets go on sale to Cleveland Orchestra donors and subscribers on July 31 at 10 a.m. Ticket sales for the general public start August 3 at 10 a.m. Buy your tickets by going to clevelandorchestra.com, calling Ticket Services at 216-231-1111, or visiting the box office at Severance Music Center, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 




RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Playhouse Square Will Illuminate its Next Era at Marquee Moments Photo
Playhouse Square Will Illuminate its Next Era at Marquee Moments

From the GE Chandelier and The Lumen to its recently completed centennial themed “Together We Shine,” Playhouse Square celebrates the essential role light plays in theater and in the vibrancy of a downtown district. The time has come for Playhouse Square to illuminate its next era and the community is invited.

2
Review: THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University Photo
Review: THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University

What did our critic think of THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University?

3
Review: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE at Blossom Music Center Photo
Review: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE at Blossom Music Center

What did our critic think of WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE at Blossom Music Center? About ten minutes before the Blossom music complex was to be filled by glorious music, an announcement asked all attendees who were sitting on the lawn to come into the pavilion as bad weather was moving into the area.

4
Richard M. Parison, Jr. Appointed Executive Director for Great Lakes Theater and Lake Taho Photo
Richard M. Parison, Jr. Appointed Executive Director for Great Lakes Theater and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival (LTSF) have announced the appointment of Richard M. Parison, Jr. as their new Executive Director. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1' Video Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1'
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
Renaissance Theatre (7/29-8/06)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Severance Music Center (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Renaissance Theatre (11/11-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Audra McDonald
Blossom Music Center (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek the Musical
Cassidy Theatre (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUBMISSIONS FOR 8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest
Weathervane Playhouse (4/20-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cleveland Orchestra Holiday Concerts
Severance Music Center (12/13-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Movie Night Live: Disney: The Sound of Magic
Blossom Music Center (9/01-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BKLYN the Musical
Near West Theatre (2/02-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (8/10-9/03)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You