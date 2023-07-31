Renée Fleming, and More Will Perform in 'Music from Beethoven to Previn' With the Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra announced celebrated soprano Renée Fleming will return to Severance Music Center on October 15, 2023, joined by pianist Simone Dinnerstein, the Emerson String Quartet, and actress Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us).

The “strikingly original” Simone Dinnerstein opens the program with the mesmerizing Etude No. 6 by Philip Glass. Then, a not-to-be missed performance of Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 14 by the Emerson String Quartet, which will disband in 2023 after more than four decades of concerts as one of the world’s premiere chamber music ensembles.

At the heart of the program is Penelope, a new concert work created for Renée Fleming by two legends: composer André Previn and librettist Tom Stoppard. Penelope takes the audience into the mind of the mythic heroine from Homer’s Odyssey who waited years on end for her husband’s return. Portrayed jointly by Fleming and Merle Dandridge, sung and spoken text is brilliantly interwoven amidst a rich musical setting provided by Dinnerstein and the Emerson String Quartet.

Tickets go on sale to Cleveland Orchestra donors and subscribers on July 31 at 10 a.m. Ticket sales for the general public start August 3 at 10 a.m. Buy your tickets by going to clevelandorchestra.com, calling Ticket Services at 216-231-1111, or visiting the box office at Severance Music Center, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.