Program Unveiled and Tickets Now on Sale for BorderLight Fringe Festival

The 2023 BorderLight Fringe Festival – which will take place August 3-5, 2023 – has announced its lineup, with tickets and all-access passes now on sale. This year’s diverse lineup consists of more than 100 local, regional, and national performances.

Single tickets are available for $12-$20, as bundles of 4-packs for $55, and 8-packs for $100. Tickets can be purchased online between now and August 5th, by phone (216.356.6485) from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM beginning July 1st, and in-person at most BorderLight Fringe Festival venues August 3rd-5th. Fringe Festival all-access passes are available online for $200. In addition to ticketed events, this year’s programming includes 41 events that are free and open to the public.

"We are delighted to announce our highly-anticipated return to downtown Cleveland for our inaugural all-fringe festival — offering accessible, eclectic, and affordable theatre experiences, and fostering a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere in the heart of the city," stated BorderLight’s Executive and Artistic Director Dale Heinen.

Taking place in and around the iconic Playhouse Square District, BorderLight Fringe Festival attendees can expect the unexpected with a variety of performance genres including theatre, dance, circus, cabaret, puppetry, spoken word, stand-up comedy, and more. The 2023 venues for the BorderLight Fringe will include the Hermit Club, Cibreo Privato, Parnell's Irish Pub, the Middough Building at Cleveland State University, US Bank Plaza, and stages within Playhouse Square.

A small sampling of this year’s lineup includes:

Fairy in the Lake by Obediya Jones-Darrell. A short opera about a young man from Brazil who overcomes diversity and dares to chase the fairy in the lake, who is performed by an aerial circus artist. This event is free and open to the public.

Floored by Ajayi Dance. An interactive dance piece set on public elevators. An elevator is a box of infinite possibilities. When the doors open, what prior intimacy are you interrupting? When the doors close, what adventure awaits? This event is free and open to the public.

I Know It Was the Blood: The Totally True Adventures of a Newfangled Black Woman, written and directed by Tara Lake. An unforgettable one-woman sojourn embracing southern roots, gospel rhythms and queer identity. This is a ticketed event.

The Light House by Natasha Mirny and Tia Shearer Bassett. A show about friendship and finding your light for children 3 – 8, featuring interactive storytelling and shadow puppetry. This is a ticketed event.

For full BorderLight Fringe Festival information, please visit BorderLightCLE.org.