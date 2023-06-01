Program Unveiled and Tickets Now on Sale for BorderLight Fringe Festival

The festival will take place August 3-5, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Northeast Ohio High School Theater Programs Honored at Playhouse Square's Dazzle Awards Ce Photo 3 Northeast Ohio High School Theater Programs Honored at Playhouse Square's Dazzle Awards Ceremony
Cleveland Play House Names Rachel Fink as Managing Director Photo 4 Cleveland Play House Names Rachel Fink as Managing Director

Cleveland Play House Names Rachel Fink as Managing Director

The 2023 BorderLight Fringe Festival – which will take place August 3-5, 2023 – has announced its lineup, with tickets and all-access passes now on sale. This year’s diverse lineup consists of more than 100 local, regional, and national performances. 

Single tickets are available for $12-$20, as bundles of 4-packs for $55, and 8-packs for $100. Tickets can be purchased online between now and August 5th, by phone (216.356.6485) from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM beginning July 1st, and in-person at most BorderLight Fringe Festival venues August 3rd-5th. Fringe Festival all-access passes are available online for $200. In addition to ticketed events, this year’s programming includes 41 events that are free and open to the public. 

"We are delighted to announce our highly-anticipated return to downtown Cleveland for our inaugural all-fringe festival — offering accessible, eclectic, and affordable theatre experiences, and fostering a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere in the heart of the city," stated BorderLight’s Executive and Artistic Director Dale Heinen. 

Taking place in and around the iconic Playhouse Square District, BorderLight Fringe Festival attendees can expect the unexpected with a variety of performance genres including theatre, dance, circus, cabaret, puppetry, spoken word, stand-up comedy, and more.  The 2023 venues for the BorderLight Fringe will include the Hermit Club, Cibreo Privato, Parnell's Irish Pub, the Middough Building at Cleveland State University, US Bank Plaza, and stages within Playhouse Square.  

A small sampling of this year’s lineup includes: 

Fairy in the Lake by Obediya Jones-Darrell. A short opera about a young man from Brazil who overcomes diversity and dares to chase the fairy in the lake, who is performed by an aerial circus artist. This event is free and open to the public. 

Floored by Ajayi Dance. An interactive dance piece set on public elevators. An elevator is a box of infinite possibilities. When the doors open, what prior intimacy are you interrupting? When the doors close, what adventure awaits? This event is free and open to the public. 

I Know It Was the Blood: The Totally True Adventures of a Newfangled Black Woman, written and directed by Tara Lake. An unforgettable one-woman sojourn embracing southern roots, gospel rhythms and queer identity. This is a ticketed event. 

The Light House by Natasha Mirny and Tia Shearer Bassett. A show about friendship and finding your light for children 3 – 8, featuring interactive storytelling and shadow puppetry. This is a ticketed event. 

For full BorderLight Fringe Festival information, please visit BorderLightCLE.org. 



RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

Verb Ohio Contemporary Ballet Reveals Summer Performance Lineup Photo
Verb 'Ohio Contemporary Ballet' Reveals Summer Performance Lineup

Verb, “Ohio Contemporary Ballet' has announced its highly anticipated summer performance season taking place across the Great Lakes region. This captivating series of performances will showcase a diverse range of works, including both classical and contemporary ballet masterpieces.

Review: THE LIGHT at Ensemble Photo
Review: THE LIGHT at Ensemble

What did our critic think of THE LIGHT at Ensemble?

MATILDA to be Presented at Rubber City Theatre in June Photo
MATILDA to be Presented at Rubber City Theatre in June

Rubber City Theatre has announced that tickets are on sale for Roald Dahl's Matilda, with book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Dean Martin Tribute Events and More Come to Steubenville Photo
Dean Martin Tribute Events and More Come to Steubenville

“Everybody loves somebody sometime,” and Steubenville loves native son and classic crooner Dean Martin. Every summer, the city hosts a celebration of his career and music. This year’s festivities on June 17th and 18th include performances by tribute artists, a Dino 5K, a classic car cruise-in, an art show, a parade, and a Rat Pack Dinner Show.


More Hot Stories For You

Verb 'Ohio Contemporary Ballet' Reveals Summer Performance LineupVerb 'Ohio Contemporary Ballet' Reveals Summer Performance Lineup
The Late Richard Kay Honored At Beck Center's Spotlight Gala On July 14The Late Richard Kay Honored At Beck Center's Spotlight Gala On July 14
MATILDA to be Presented at Rubber City Theatre in JuneMATILDA to be Presented at Rubber City Theatre in June
Dean Martin Tribute Events and More Come to SteubenvilleDean Martin Tribute Events and More Come to Steubenville

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Urinetown: The Musical
Aurora Community Theatre (6/23-7/15)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Movie Night Live: Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Blossom Music Center (7/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?
Blossom Music Center (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Cassidy Theatre (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Movie Night Live: Jurassic Park
Blossom Music Center (7/07-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ragtime
Weathervane Playhouse (6/15-7/09)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (8/10-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mozart in the Meadows
Blossom Music Center (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Cassidy Theatre (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
Weathervane Playhouse (9/28-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You