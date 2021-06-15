Playhouse Square Welcomes First Audiences and Announces Extension Of THE CHOIR OF MAN

On June 11, audiences returned to Playhouse Square for the first time in 15 months. The high-energy global phenomenon THE CHOIR OF MAN was waiting for them with lively songs, laughs and Labatt beer. Following the opening night performance, the cast triumphantly announced a two-week extension of the show's run, then led the audience out to Euclid Avenue for an encore performance under the dazzling GE Chandelier.

From the stage, Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci shared how planning began in October to bring THE CHOIR OF MAN to the Mimi Ohio Theatre stage this June. She also noted how the 100-year-old Mimi Ohio was one of the first theaters to open at Playhouse Square in the wake of the last pandemic, was the first to reopen after the performing arts center's historic theaters were saved from the wrecking ball in the 1970s and now is once again the first to reopen.

Tickets for THE CHOIR OF MAN presented by Penske Cleveland, now running through July 25, are $59-$79 and available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

For performances through July 11, limited capacity seating will be sold in pods of one through six seats for each performance.

After July 11, seating capacity will remain limited, but tickets will no longer be sold in socially distanced pods.

The most up-to-date information about Playhouse Square's health and safety protocols is available at playhousesquare.org/safety.

"THE CHOIR OF MAN is fun and celebratory - the perfect way to start this summer," described Vernaci. "This 90-minute show without intermission will leave you wanting to continue the festivities on any one of the beautiful patios in the Playhouse Square District."

THE CHOIR OF MAN is a mug-smashing success from the creative minds of Andrew Kay - Soweto Gospel Choir, Noise Boys, Gobsmacked, and the award-winning North by Northwest, and Nic Doodson - The Magnets, Gobsmacked, and Noise Boys.

Creator, director and co-producer Nic Doodson stated, "THE CHOIR OF MAN has loved Cleveland since we first toured the states in 2018 so we are thrilled to sit down at Playhouse Square for a little while. For this run, the show will be even bigger and better because our nine lads will be joined onstage by a live band. Expect more energy, more music and more pints!"

Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN features a cast of world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists celebrating a range of popular artists and musical styles, from Paul Simon and Adele to Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katy Perry and more. It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time set in a real, working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything - pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock - ensuring that there is something for everyone in this uplifting show.