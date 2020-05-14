Playhouse Square Postpones All 2020 Broadway Series shows, Including 'Frozen' and 'Hamilton'

The last of the KeyBank Broadway Series shows slated for Playhouse Square in 2020 are now on hold due to the current health crisis, according to Cleveland.com. Both Disney's "Frozen" and "Hamilton" - scheduled for late summer and early fall have been postponed, including the November production of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Playhouse Square president and chief executive officer Gina Vernaci made the announcement in an email to Broadway Series ticket holders. She also announced that "The Cher Show," originally scheduled for a February 2021 at Playhouse Square, is postponed, too.

Her email said all four shows will return in a future season.

Vernaci said the KeyBank Broadway Series will resume in 2021 with "Pretty Woman: The Musical," now scheduled for a Jan. 5-24 run at the Connor Palace Theater.

Playhouse Square has lost 450 performances, according to the statement.

Vernaci said ticket holders can donate the value of tickets for canceled performances back to Playhouse Square. She said Playhouse Square representatives would be contacting subscribers with other options, too, from account credit to refunds.

Playhouse Square has created an online Information Center with answers to frequently asked questions about shows, postponements, cancellations and ticket policies.

Read more information HERE.





