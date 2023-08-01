Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House

Directed by Mark Cuddy and starring Pam Sherman, this witty solo show runs through August 20 at Cleveland Play House.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University Photo 3 Review: THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University
Margaret Cho Extends LIVE & LIVID Tour Through The End Of 2023 Photo 4 Margaret Cho Extends LIVE & LIVID Tour Through The End Of 2023

CPH partners with Suburban Outlaw Productions to bring humorist and nationally syndicated columnist Erma Bombeck to life on stage this summer in the hit solo play, ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END by Allison and Margaret Engel. See photos from the production. 

One of America’s most beloved humorists, Erma Bombeck was widely known as, “the woman who made women laugh.” Equal parts wife, mother, daughter, and “domestic demigoddess,” she gave voice to the everyday joys and struggles faced by women of all ages.

Directed by Mark Cuddy and starring Pam Sherman, this witty solo show runs July 29 through August 20, and celebrates a remarkable woman who reminded us all how to embrace whatever life throws at us with grace, grit, and good humor.

For tickets visit Click Here or call 216.241.6000.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni

Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House
The set of Erma Bombeck: At Wit''s End at Cleveland Play House

Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House
Pam Sherman

Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House
Pam Sherman

Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House
Pam Sherman

Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House
Pam Sherman

Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House
Pam Sherman

Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House
Pam Sherman

Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House
Pam Sherman

Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House
Pam Sherman




RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Listen: National Center for Choreography - Akron Releases Fourth Season of Inside the Danc Photo
Listen: National Center for Choreography - Akron Releases Fourth Season of Inside the Dancer's Studio

Discover the fourth season of Inside the Dancer's Studio, a podcast by the National Center for Choreography - Akron. Listen to engaging interviews with choreographers from across the United States as they discuss their craft, process, and perseverance in the world of dance-making. Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

2
Renée Fleming, and More Will Perform in Music from Beethoven to Previn With the Cle Photo
Renée Fleming, and More Will Perform in 'Music from Beethoven to Previn' With the Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra announced celebrated soprano Renée Fleming will return to Severance Music Center on October 15, 2023, joined by pianist Simone Dinnerstein, the Emerson String Quartet, and actress Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us).

3
Playhouse Square Will Illuminate its Next Era at Marquee Moments Photo
Playhouse Square Will Illuminate its Next Era at Marquee Moments

From the GE Chandelier and The Lumen to its recently completed centennial themed “Together We Shine,” Playhouse Square celebrates the essential role light plays in theater and in the vibrancy of a downtown district. The time has come for Playhouse Square to illuminate its next era and the community is invited.

4
Review: THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University Photo
Review: THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University

What did our critic think of THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1' Video Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1'
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf, The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (11/24-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Amadeus Live
Severance Music Center (9/21-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (8/10-9/03)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUBMISSIONS FOR 8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest
Weathervane Playhouse (4/20-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jekyll & Hyde
Western Reserve Playhouse (8/11-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sibelius's First Symphony
Blossom Music Center (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Audra McDonald
Blossom Music Center (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Cassidy Theatre (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once On This Island
Senney Theater (7/07-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You