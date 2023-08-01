Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House

CPH partners with Suburban Outlaw Productions to bring humorist and nationally syndicated columnist Erma Bombeck to life on stage this summer in the hit solo play, ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END by Allison and Margaret Engel. See photos from the production.

One of America’s most beloved humorists, Erma Bombeck was widely known as, “the woman who made women laugh.” Equal parts wife, mother, daughter, and “domestic demigoddess,” she gave voice to the everyday joys and struggles faced by women of all ages.

Directed by Mark Cuddy and starring Pam Sherman, this witty solo show runs July 29 through August 20, and celebrates a remarkable woman who reminded us all how to embrace whatever life throws at us with grace, grit, and good humor.

For tickets visit Click Here or call 216.241.6000.