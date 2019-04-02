Photo Flash: Cleveland Public Theatre Presents GLORIA

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) is proud to present Gloria by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Beth Wood (CPT's Associate Artistic Director & Director of Production), onstage in CPT's Gordon Square Theatre from March 23 through April 13, 2019.

A group of bickering editorial assistants at a prestigious magazine are chasing the dream: a book deal before they turn 30 and a shot at fame when an ordinary day at the office becomes a living nightmare. The stakes for who gets the story skyrocket when crisis offers an opportunity for a career-defining moment. Inside America's media machine, who has the right to tell whose story? Simultaneously funny and shocking, Gloria is an adrenaline rush of a show skewering the opportunistic culture of modern media.

According to CPT's Executive Artistic Director, Raymond Bobgan: "This biting, and beautiful play is simultaneously hilarious and eerily reflective of disturbing contemporary practices. Inside Gloria, we consider questions like, 'Why are cultures that focus on productivity, ambition, and self-service dominating our work and personal lives? When toxicity is so prevalent, how do we truly invest in those around us? How do we create empathy, build community, and connect with each other?' It's also about agency and ownership of experiences and stories. Who can tell and sell whose story?"

Gloria was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and received nominations for the 2016 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Play, and the 2016 Drama League Awards for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play. The New York Times called Gloria a "whip-smart satire of fear and loathing in a beleaguered industry under siege [exploring] the cannibal culture cycles that grip and warp Americans' attention these days."

CONTENT WARNING: CPT's production of Gloria includes sudden, loud gunshots, and graphic violence. For additional context about the production, we strongly encourage you to click the link at the bottom of this press release to read the content warning. NOTE: includes spoilers. You can also contact the Box Office with questions at 216.631.2727 x501 or boxoffice@cptonline.org .



Photo Credit: Steve Wagner



Evangeline Zhiyi Han, Isaiah Betts

Evangeline Zhiyi Han, Michael Prosen

Sarah Maria Yannie, Keith Kornajcik, Michael Prosen

Sarah Maria Yannie, Evangeline Zhiyi Han, Michael Prosen

Evangeline Zhiyi Han, Michael Prosen

Keith Kornajcik, Sarah Maria Yannie, Evangeline Zhiyi Han, Michael Prosen

Sarah Maria Yannie, Evangeline Zhiyi Han

Evangeline Zhiyi Han, Keith Kornajcik, Isaiah Betts

Sarah Maria Yannie, Keith Kornajcik

Sarah Maria Yannie, Sally Groth





