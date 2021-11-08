NUTCRACKER 2021 Announced At Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts is elated to produce the upcoming Dance Education Production, The Nutcracker 2021. Choreographed by Associate Director of Dance Education Melanie Szucs, this ballet follows the traditional beloved classic form.

With over 50 Beck Center dance students up to age 18, The Nutcracker 2021 showcases the best of Northeast Ohio's young talent.

Melanie Szucs stated, "Our dancers are thrilled to be dancing literally 'outside their box' this year as our holiday tradition returns in person with a live audience. What a joy it will be for them to dance this beloved classic and be uplifted by the applause of those in attendance. The Nutcracker will truly be a celebration this year!"

This limited engagement of The Nutcracker 2021 will take place in the Recital Hall in the Music & Dance Building at 4 pm and 7 pm on Saturday, December 11, and 1 pm and 4 pm on Sunday, December 12, 2021, all EST. The Saturday evening performance at 7 pm will also be available to stream. Tickets go on sale to the public on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Tickets for the live, in-person performances are $10 for children and $12 for adults. Please call Customer Service for more details at 216-521-2540 x10 or visit BeckCenterTicketSearch.com to purchase tickets to the live and in-person performances. Tickets for the virtual Saturday evening performance are available to purchase at ShowTix4U.com, now. Tickets for the streaming performance only are $15 for one person, $30 for two or more, $50 for two or more for those wishing to make a donation.

Patrons attending The Nutcracker 2021 over the age of two must be masked at all times inside Beck Center buildings, and patrons over the age of 12 must show a vaccination card (or copy, or image on a smart phone), or proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theater. For more information, please visit beckcenter.org.

Patrons are invited to arrive early and view the visual arts display, Art Treasures 2021, of which some items are available for purchase at Customer Service in the main building. This free exhibition takes place just outside the Senney Theater in the main building and Daniels Lounge, and includes the work of talented local artists Jenny Fitchwell (of American Greetings), Beck Center cartoon instructor and licensed Disney artist Ryan Finley, and more.

Patrons are also invited before the show and after the show to add their ideas and dreams to a community exhibition project entitled, "Martin Luther King Jr's I Have A Dream Vision Board." These shared comments will be used for a display celebrating MLK Day at Beck Center for the Arts in January 2022. The materials to participate will be available in the Daniels' Lounge of the main building. Your comments could be on display in Beck Center's lobby, and may also be shared on Beck Center social media pages.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.