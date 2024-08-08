NCCAkron to Host Book Launch for ARTISTS ON CREATIVE ADMINISTRATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Center for Choreography-Akron (NCCAkron) will host Making Moves: Akron on September 26 at the Akron Art Museum, a panel discussion and book launch event for Artists on Creative Administration. Following the free discussion, The Nightlight Cinema will present an outdoor screening/dance party of the Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense. ArtsNow is also a community partner sponsoring this event.

Artists on Creative Administration: A Workbook from the National Center for Choreography, will be published September 24, 2024, by The University of Akron Press as part of their NCCAkron Series in Dance. Edited by artist/cultural strategist Tonya Lockyer (Suquamish, WA) this book features essays from and interviews with 30 artists and advocates from the dance and performing arts worlds, sharing first-hand stories of creative administration in action through case studies, interviews, life tools, and experiments.

In celebration of the book launch, NCCAkron will host a panel discussion with regional arts leaders and national book contributors. This free event will include contributing authors and additional case studies exploring themes of building community, making organizational transitions, and seeking artistic longevity. Artists on Creative Administration will be available for purchase and the first 25 event registrants will receive a complimentary copy, sponsored by ArtsNow.

Making Moves: Akron Panelists Include:

Christy Bolingbroke, NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director and Artists on Creative Administration contributing author

Jenn Kidd, Executive Director of The Nightlight Cinema

Tonya Lockyer, arts leader/cultural strategist and Artists on Creative Administration editor and contributing author

Dominic Moore-Dunson, Akron-based choreographer and Artists on Creative Administration contributing author

David Shimotakahara, Founding Artistic Director of GroundWorks DanceTheater

Three leaders from the Center for Applied Theatre and Active Culture

"We are so excited to share Artists on Creative Administration with the world and specifically with our home community. Whether you are an artist, creative entrepreneur, arts worker, or someone who embraces curiosity in your life and work, we hope you will join us for these conversations on creative adaptations and evolutionary business practices," invites Christy Bolingbroke, NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director.

Continuing the celebration of creativity and movement, The Nightlight Cinema will screen Stop Making Sense outdoors in the Akron Art Museum's Bud & Susie Rogers Garden. Stop Making Sense is an independently produced 1984 concert film featuring a live concert performance by Talking Heads. The film was directed by Jonathan Demme, filmed while Talking Heads were on tour promoting their 1983 Speaking in Tongues album, and rereleased by A24 in 2023. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and picnics to sit and watch, or dance the night away! Film screening will move indoors in the case of inclement weather.

Event Details

Making Moves: Akron

Thursday, September 26

6:30-7:45pm Arts Leader Panel Discussion

8-9:30pm Outdoor Screening of Stop Making Sense

Akron Art Museum, 1 S High St, Akron, OH 44308

FREE with RSVP. The first 25 registrations* will receive a complimentary copy of Artists on Creative Administration, sponsored by ArtsNow.

Additional copies of the book will be for sale during the event, through Elizabeth's Bookshop & Writing Centre.

*Must attend the event to claim a free copy.

What is creative administration? The majority of contributing authors for Artists on Creative Administration are alumni from NCCAkron's acclaimed Creative Administrative Research (CAR) program intentionally designed to build a bridge between 20th century working knowledge and the 21st century arts ecosystem. Based on the premise there is no one way to make art, so there is more than one way to manage business and administration, the CAR program interrogates typical "best practices" to imagine other ways forward with artistic ethos at the center of administrative thinking.

In 2020, The University of Akron Press and NCCAkron established the NCCAkron Series in Dance. Bolingbroke was named series editor. In 2021, NCCAkron also established a digital publishing umbrella NCCMedia, an artist-centered and artist-driven platform for telling stories and elevating the voices of dance artists and genres historically left out of the codified dance canon. Whether digital media or in print, this new approach to arts journalism and advocating for the artform exemplifies NCCAkron's commitment to artist-led storytelling and systems thinking - reflecting on recorded history, documenting untold stories, and creating a humanities archive for future dance audiences, students, and scholars. Artists on Creative Administration: A Workbook from the National Center for Choreography (to be published September 24, 2024) will be the second book in the NCCAkron Series in Dance. The first book in the series, Shifting Cultural Power: Case Studies and Questions in Performance (Hope Mohr), was published in 2021. NCCMedia podcasting includes short-form interviews Inside the Dancer's Studio (Seasons 1-5) and long-form research series How People Move People (Series 1-4).

