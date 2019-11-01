MEAN GIRLS National Tour Is Coming to Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square has announced the First National Tour of Mean Girls-the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film-will be coming to the Connor Palace from December 3 to 22 as part of the 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Series. Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs. Tickets are available at the Playhouse Square Ticket Office (1519 Euclid Ave in downtown Cleveland), by visiting playhousesquare.org, or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 15 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March 2018. The show had its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls "HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." Chicago Tribune said "Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business." People Magazine calls the show "FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS - Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's songs keep the laughs coming!" The New York Daily News said Mean Girls "TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE - the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy." And, Entertainment Weekly calls it "A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!"

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

Mean Girls will play the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square with performances December 3 through 22, 2019. Show times are Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30PM, and Sundays at 1:00 and 6:30PM. For more information visit playhousesquare.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You