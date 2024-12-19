LIFE OF PI, Jim Jefferies, And More Come To Playhouse Square In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this May, spanning comedy, dance, music, theatrical performances and more.

Visit for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added.

Broadway:

January 7- 26, 2025 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

LIFE OF PI

KeyBank Broadway Series

January 7-26, 2025 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details |Upper Allen

BROADWAY BUZZ: PRE-SHOW TALK: LIFE OF PI

Comedy:

January 7 – 12, 2025| Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience

January 10, 2025 | 7:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre

Jim Jefferies: Son of a Carpenter

January 11, 2025 | 8:00 p.m.| Hanna Theatre

History That Doesn’t Suck

January 18, 2025 | 8:00 p.m.| Hanna Theatre

Pat McGann: Keep Going

January 31, 2025 | 7:00 p.m.& 10:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Josh Johnson: The Flowers Tour

Concerts:

January 12, 2025 | 7:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre

The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Edition

January 18, 2025 | 8:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

January 19, 2025 | 5:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Tri-C 48th Annual MLK Day Celebration

Theatrical:

January 3 – April 26 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Kennedy’s Cabaret

Flannagan’s Wake

January 25, 2025 | 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

John Ruffin Presents “Living All Alone”

Dance:

January 31-February 1, 2025 | Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday at 2:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Athletic:

January 16-19, 2025 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre

SQUASH IN THE LAND Presented by Greater Cleveland Squash

School:

January 21-24, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. & 12:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny

January 25-26, 2025 | Times Vary, Check the Link for Details | Playhouse Square

Children’s Theatre Series Weekend Workshop: Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny

January 27 – February 14, 2025 | Streaming Event

Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch

Streaming Performances for Schools

