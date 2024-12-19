LIFE OF PI, Jim Jefferies, And More Come To Playhouse Square In January

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this May, spanning comedy, dance, music, theatrical performances and more.
January 7- 26, 2025 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace
KeyBank Broadway Series
January 7-26, 2025 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details |Upper Allen
BROADWAY BUZZ: PRE-SHOW TALK: LIFE OF PI
January 7 – 12, 2025| Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Mimi Ohio Theatre
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience
January 10, 2025 | 7:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre
Jim Jefferies: Son of a Carpenter
January 11, 2025 | 8:00 p.m.| Hanna Theatre
January 18, 2025 | 8:00 p.m.| Hanna Theatre
January 31, 2025 | 7:00 p.m.& 10:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
Josh Johnson: The Flowers Tour
January 12, 2025 | 7:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre
The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Edition
January 18, 2025 | 8:00 p.m.| KeyBank State Theatre
January 19, 2025 | 5:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
Tri-C 48th Annual MLK Day Celebration
January 3 – April 26 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Kennedy’s Cabaret
January 25, 2025 | 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
John Ruffin Presents “Living All Alone”
January 31-February 1, 2025 | Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday at 2:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
January 16-19, 2025 | Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre
SQUASH IN THE LAND Presented by Greater Cleveland Squash
January 21-24, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. & 12:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny
January 25-26, 2025 | Times Vary, Check the Link for Details | Playhouse Square
Children’s Theatre Series Weekend Workshop: Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny
January 27 – February 14, 2025 | Streaming Event
Streaming Performances for Schools
