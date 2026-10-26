Welcome to the sensational season one finale of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! To close out this chapter, Linedy is joined on the couch by a true force of nature, her very own The Great Gatsby castmate, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Eva Noblezada.
HADESTOWN, CLUE, John Cameron Mitchell And More Set For Playhouse Square In November
The venue will feature Broadway productions, concerts, dance performances, and comedy acts across its stages.
Playhouse Square will present a lineup of Broadway, theater, comedy, concerts, dance and family programming throughout November in Cleveland.
Broadway programming will include Hadestown, playing November 3-8 at Connor Palace, followed by Clue from November 17-22. Both productions are part of Playhouse Square's Encore Collection.
The theatrical lineup will also include The Magicians Table, continuing its run at Cibrèo Privato through December 6, as well as St. Edward High School's production of Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, playing November 20-22 at the Westfield Studio Theatre.
Musical offerings begin with George Frideric Handel's Serse, playing November 6-8 at The Helen. Jodeci will bring the 35th Anniversary Tour of Forever My Lady to the KeyBank State Theatre on November 14, while Rick Schuler will star in Rocky Mountain High Experience at the Hanna Theatre on November 15.
Holiday programming will get underway later in the month. A Motown Christmas, a musical revue, will play the Hanna Theatre beginning November 27 and continue through December 13. Jingle Bell Pops! will take the KeyBank State Theatre stage on November 29.
Playhouse Square's November comedy lineup includes Jeff Dunham's Inappropriate Contact at the KeyBank State Theatre on November 7, Daniel Sloss' Bitter at the Mimi Ohio Theatre on November 12, Michael Kosta's Big Dad Energy at the Hanna Theatre on November 13 and The Uncle Louie Variety Show: We Are Family Tour on November 14. Ron White will perform at the KeyBank State Theatre on November 20.
John Cameron Mitchell will bring the Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour to the Mimi Ohio Theatre on November 13. The Movement Project's Cleveland Dance Fest 2026 will follow at the Westfield Studio Theatre November 13-15.
Family programming includes Clifford The Big Red Dog: The Musical, part of the Children's Theater Series, with performances October 31 and November 1 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
Playhouse Square's resident companies will also offer a number of productions throughout the month. Cleveland Play House's Private Lives continues at the Outcalt Theatre through November 22, while Great Lakes Theater's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street continues at the Hanna Theatre through November 8. Cleveland State University will present Rent at the Allen Theatre through November 8.
Dance Cleveland will present Charlotte Ballet at the Mimi Ohio Theatre on November 7.
The holiday season will continue with Great Lakes Theater's A Christmas Carol, running November 27-December 20 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, and Cleveland Play House's Annie, playing November 28-December 27 at the Allen Theatre.
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