HADESTOWN to Open Starlight's 75th Broadway Season

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Starlight Theatre will open its 75th Broadway season with Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Hadestown will play June 9 -14 at the historic outdoor theatre as part of the 2026 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. This acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

"Hadestown is a story of love and sacrifice, but it is also a story about resilience, trust, and the courage it takes to keep choosing hope, especially when the road ahead is uncertain," Lindsey Rood-Clifford, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. "At Starlight, we believe shared experiences can do more than entertain us. They can move us, challenge us, connect us, and remind us that we are not walking through this world alone. Hadestown does all of that, and it does it with music that stays with you long after the final curtain."

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM:

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with original director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION:

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater's 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at London's National Theatre. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The Grammy winning Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available at Hadestown.com/music. The album is produced by David Lai, Sickafoose, and Mitchell on Sing It Again Records.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

Tickets to all shows, including Hadestown, are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. Season ticket packages are still available and include the best price on tickets, plus exclusive benefits like free premium parking, a “weatherproof” season, dining discounts, and much more. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2026 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

Need more Kansas City Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop BroadwayWorld Merch Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more Hadestown Sing It Again Hat Shop item