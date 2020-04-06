Great Lakes Theater Seeks Actor/Teachers via video audition.

The previously scheduled in-person audition for May 4, 2020 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Interested parties are asked to visit the GLT website and apply as indicated, including a link to an unlisted audition video (YouTube or Vimeo only, please.)

Video recorded auditions should consist of one Shakespearean monologue and one contrasting contemporary monologue for the audition. Both monologues should total no more than three minutes combined. To submit your video audition, visit the Great Lakes Theater website at http://www.greatlakestheater.org/work-with-us/auditions. The deadline for audition materials is Monday May 4, 2020 at noon. An in-person callback will be announced at a later date.

Requirements include an undergraduate degree in any discipline, as well as previous stage experience or actor training. Teaching experience or prior work with elementary, junior high or high school age students is a plus, but not required. Applicants must have a valid driver license, a reliable automobile and complete a background check. Great Lakes Theater is an equal opportunity employer.





