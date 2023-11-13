First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Olde Towne Hall Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Standings - 11/14/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Glen Stacho - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 10%

Jailyn Harris - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 8%

Jen Justice - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 7%

Andrea Belser - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 7%

MARTIŃ CEŚPEDES - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 6%

Hannah Stephens and Aubrie Morrison - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

Melanie Leibold - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 5%

Kristin Pohlig - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 5%

Melanie Leibold - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 5%

Melanie Leibold - ANYTHING GOES - Independence Community Theater 5%

Katie Gibson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 4%

Marissa Leenaarts - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Marissa Leenaarts - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Jaclyn Miller - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 3%

Jailyn Harris - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Jen Justice - LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Kailyn Mack - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Gabbi Capello - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 2%

Kenya Woods - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Gregory Daniels - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Kenya Woods - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 2%

Kate Gibson - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Eugene Sumlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 2%

Kristy Cruz - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 1%

Treva Offutt - SISTER ACT - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michele Ezell - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 10%

Wendi Owens - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 9%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 9%

April Rock - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in partnership with Andrews Osborn 5%

Abbie Hagen - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Porthouse Theatre 5%

Suwatana Rockland - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 5%

Jasen J. Smith - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Keely Rutledge - PASSAGE - Kent State University 4%

Ty Hanes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 4%

Tesia Benson - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

Daniel Chiaberta - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Jackie Kruyne - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Katie Wells - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - French Creek Theatre 2%

Stephen Ostertag - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Wendi Owens - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Jasen J. Smith - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Coleen Bloom - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 2%

Abbie Hagen - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Kent State University 2%

Tesia Benson - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Jenniver Sparano - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%

Meghan Barylak - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Wendi Owens - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Jasen Smith - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Luke Scattergood - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Inda Blatch-Geib - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Beck Center for the Arts 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Victor DiAngelo - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 12%

Denise Astorino - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 8%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 7%

Jim Dove - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 7%

Brenton Cochran - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Mike Caraffi - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 5%

Joshua Larkin - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Victoria Bussert - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

Terri Kent - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Greta Rothman - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Kristin Pohlig - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 4%

Joe Asente - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Nina Domingue - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 2%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Trinidad Snider - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Eugene Sumlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights youth theater 2%

Marc C Howard - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Brian Westerley - BIG FISH - HELP 2%

Marissa Leenaarts - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Dawn Sniadak-Yamokoski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Nathan Motta - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Patrick Ciamacco - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Tim Anderson - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Patrick Ciamacco - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 1%

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Breianne Saylor Knight - MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 12%

Fred Gloor - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Mike Rogan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 7%

Marc Cipra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 6%

Benny Sato Ambush - PASSAGE - Kent State University 6%

Treva Offutt - CLYDE’S - Karamu House 6%

Patrick Ciamacco - OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 4%

Ann Hedger - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Fine Arts Association 4%

Fred Sternfeld - FIREFLIES - Clague Playhouse 4%

Dave Stebbins - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 4%

Fabio Polanco - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

Rose Leininger - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 4%

Nina Domingue - STEW - Dobama Theatre 3%

Eva Nel Brettrager - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 3%

August Scarpelli - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Tony F. Sias - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

Nathan Motta - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 3%

Robert Ellis - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Donald Carrier - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Colin Anderson - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Darius Stubbs - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Brandi Eaton - THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 2%

Jeff Glover - COMMA - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Alex J. Nine - MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 2%

April Deming - 8X10: THE EILEEN MOUSHEY THEATREFEST - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 7%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 6%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 4%

RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 3%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights youth theater 2%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

PASSAGE - Kent State University 2%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 2%

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 2%

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 1%

THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Libby Zamiska - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 12%

Trad Burns - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 9%

Jaemin Park - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 9%

Jesse Uguccini - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 7%

Jack-Anthony Ina - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Joe Asente - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 6%

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 4%

Daniel Hunsicker - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 4%

Patrick Ciamacco - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 4%

Ayron Lord - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Micah Harvey - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Frankie Castrovillari - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Players Guild 4%

Rob Wachala - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 3%

Adam Ditzel - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Kelly MJ Andrews & Wittman Sullivan - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Benjamin Gantose - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Jeremy Paul - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Jeremy Paul - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 2%

David Stoughton - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Daniel Hunsicker - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Jeremy Paul - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Reinaldo García - LOS SOLES TRUNCIS - Latinus theater company 1%

Jesse Uguccini - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Near West Theatre 1%

Josee Coyle - STEW - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bryan Bird - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 11%

Steven A. Miller - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Bruno Bush - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 7%

Andy Novak - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

Cathy Lesser Mansfield - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

Carey Knox - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 6%

Matthew Webb - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

David Copsey - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Mike Caraffi - DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Christopher Lash - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 3%

Ron Hazelett - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Stacy Bolton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 3%

Alexander Marr - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Anthony Ruggiero - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Dave Coxe - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Jennifer Korecki - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

David Copsey - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Oliver Deak - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Ryan Bergeron - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Matthew Dolan - LEAP OF FAITH - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Ryan Bergeron - BAT BOY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Matthew Dolan - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 1%

Jordan Cooper - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 1%

Mike Caraffi - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 1%



Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 9%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre institute 9%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 8%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 3%

CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 3%

AVENUE Q - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 2%

FUN HOME - Cain Park 2%

THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Rubber City Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 2%

ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 1%

LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Beck Center for the Arts 1%

BAT BOY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 1%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 20%

MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 17%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%

WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 9%

SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 9%

MATT’S FIRST (REAL) WEDDING - Stow Players 5%

RED SUMMER - Karamu House 5%

COMMA - Blank Canvas Theatre 4%

BARON OF BROWN STREET - Rubber City Theatre 3%

ALTER - Cleveland Public Theater 3%

THE FIRST DRAFT - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

HOME MOVIE - convergence-continuum 2%

TROLLOP: THE TRIALS AND TITILLATIONS OF THE INFAMOUS MOLL FLANDERS - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

UMBRELLA MAN'S MAGICAL UMBRELLA - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

ALWAYS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

MAN OF MADISON AVENUE - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

THE FUNERAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

GOODNUFF - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

GIMME SHELTER - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

BUN BUN AND HONKERS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Myles Hill - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 10%

Nicole Tuttle-Robb - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 6%

Maren Rhodes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 4%

Cameron Olin - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Mary Miller - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 4%

Luciano DiFranco - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 4%

Ryan Ciriaco - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Samantha Ezell - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 3%

Rafael Pacheco - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 3%

Anthony Woods Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Jordan Johnston - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Ty Hanes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Zachary Tuttle-Robb - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Cory Michael Bryner - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Micah Harvey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Rachael Armbruster - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

Natalie Green - FUN HOME - Cain Park 2%

James Robert Newton - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Grant Guyton - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Trey Gilpin - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 1%

Isabel Valega - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 1%

Mo Eutazia - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 1%

Hannah Marzano - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 1%

Mikey Cossen - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 1%

Jordyn Freetage - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Adam C. Alderson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Vince Stillitano - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 6%

Sarah Farris - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Dylan Ireland - THE TEMPEST - Helen Theatre 5%

Dallas Stark - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Keenan Carosielli - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Rachel Lee Kolis - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 4%

Brett Heidinger - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Adam Newborn - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

Brian Altman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

Yuval Tal - THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 3%

Mia Radabaugh - MISERY - French Creek Theatre 3%

Jaimee Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Natalie Zenczak - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Brian Jackson - THE BARON OF BROWN STREET - Rubber City Theatre 2%

Nicole Sumlin - THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Madeline Calais - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Joe Kenderes - OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Carolyn Demanelis - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 2%

Steven Schuerger - THE 39 STEPS - Clague Playhouse 2%

Madison Shannon - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Jennie Nasser - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Millennial Theatre Project 2%

Ananias J. Dixon - THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Brandon Alexander-Smith - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Alex Funk - PASSAGE - Kent State University 1%



Best Play

MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 12%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 9%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 7%

MISERY - French Creek Theatre 5%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 4%

SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

FIVE TIMES IN ONE NIGHT - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

THE TEMPEST - Helen Theatre 3%

THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

CLYDE’S - Karamu House 3%

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 3%

THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Players Guild 2%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 2%

OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Clague Playhouse 2%

MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 2%

AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 2%

THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 2%

'NIGHT MOTHER - Twin Masks 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wes Carney - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 16%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 11%

Lindsay Stanley - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 6%

Vickie Jackson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 6%

Tony Hardin - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 6%

Jeff Hermann - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

Richard Morris, Jr. - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 4%

Tim Steiner - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 4%

Richard Morris, Jr. - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Lawrence Bailer - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 3%

Frankie Castrovillari - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 3%

Patrick Ciamacco - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

Lawrence Bailer - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 3%

Daniel Hunsicker - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Scott Zolkowski - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - convergence-continuum 2%

T Paul Lowry - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Cameron Michelak - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Michael Slane - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Derek Green - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Jill Davis - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 1%

Cameron Michalak - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 1%

Cory Molner - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 1%

Alan Costa - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Jason Kaufman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 13%

Richard Morris, Jr. - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Jeff Polunas - HEAD OVER HEELS - Kent State University 11%

John Coyne - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Christopher Pepe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Neil Sudhakaran - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 6%

Richard Ingraham - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 6%

James Romeo - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

Matthew Webb - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 4%

Lindsay Jones - MORIARTY - Cleveland Play House/CWRU 4%

Kevin Lambes & Christopher Pepe - SISTER ACT - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Katie Rowland - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Bella Brehm - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Angie Hayes - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 3%

Josh Caraballo - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Megan Culley - STEW - Dobama Theatre 2%

Angie Hayes - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%

Jeff Polunas - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 1%

Reinaldo Garcia - LOS SOLES TRUNCOS - Latinus theater company 1%

Derek Graham - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Moyseenko - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 10%

Larissa Freas - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 10%

Reagan Aldridge - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 4%

Karina Moran - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

JayShon Austin - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 3%

Hannah Storch - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 3%

Luke Jones - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 3%

Emily Fisher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 2%

ColinWillett - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Andrew Marks - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Raleigh Hayes Orosz - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Casey Venema - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge CreTions 2%

Mell-Vonti Bowens Jr. - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 2%

Trinidad Snider - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Louis Schwartz - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

Peggy Newton - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Joseph Ball - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Jeremy Sapola - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 2%

Daniel Chiaberta - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Emma Risley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 2%

Michael Emery Fox - CINDERELLA - Cassidy Theatre 2%

William Noussias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Randy Wysocky - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Natalie Zenczak - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 1%

Daniel Chiaberta - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Katie Hintze - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 7%

Vivien Morrison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre / Willoughby Summer Theater Festival 4%

Natalie Zenzak - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 4%

Sullivan Ratliff - BASKERVILLE - Western Reserve Playhouse 4%

Anthony Ghali - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

Aamar-Malik Culbreth - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 4%

Derdriu Ring - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 4%

Lisa Georges - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Amanda Vigneault - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Tamara French - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

Brian O. Jackson - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

William Noussias - MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 3%

Mia Radabaugh - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Victoria Alev Duffy - THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

Brett Heidinger - BARBECUING HAMLET - Independence Community Theater 3%

Gigi Motta - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 3%

Greg Mandryk - OUR TOWN - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Aariahn Curls - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Barbara Howitt - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Rob Walter - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Henrick Sawczak - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Alex George - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Lauren Koleszar - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Victoria Kirgesner-Hunsicker - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Millennial Theatre Project 2%

John Peters - WALKING TO BUCHENWALD - convergence-continuum 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 17%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Victoria Babloyan 15%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 15%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Heights Youth Theatre 13%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 9%

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES - Spark Theatre 4 Youth & LCCC Theatre Dept. 8%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Heights Youth Theatre 6%

MS. COURAGEOUS - Spark Theatre 4 Youth 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 1%

