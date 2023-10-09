Ensemble Continues Its 44th Season With Fugard, Kani, & Ntshona's Powerful THE ISLAND

Featuring the amazing talents of two local Cleveland actors Robert Williams as John and Nnamdi Okpala as Winston.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Ensemble Theatre continues its 44th Season with another powerful two hander, THE ISLAND by Athol Fugard, John Kani, & Winston Ntshon, directed by Sarah May.

Featuring the amazing talents of two local Cleveland actors Robert Williams as John and Nnamdi Okpala as Winston.

John and Winston are black political prisoners in South Africa, spending their days at hard labor and their evenings rehearsing Sophocles' ‘Antigone'. Though the two men are deeply bonded to one another, their friendship is tested when John discovers that his most recent appeal was successful, while Winston is still looking at years of brutal incarceration ahead. A profile on the depth of human resilience in the face of unspeakable injustice and racism.

Running October 27th- November 12th, 2023 at Notre Dame College, Administration Building Performing Arts Center, 4545 College Rd. South Euclid, OH 44121. Visit: Click Here for more information!




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Review: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace Photo
Review: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace

What did our critic think of THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace?

2
CelloBello Presents Documentary Premiere NOTES FROM BEHIND THE IRON CURTAIN: CLEVELAND QUA Photo
CelloBello Presents Documentary Premiere NOTES FROM BEHIND THE IRON CURTAIN: CLEVELAND QUARTET'S 1990 SOVIET TOUR

Join CelloBello in Cleveland for a documentary premiere and live performances celebrating the iconic Cleveland Quartet. Hear from quartet members and enjoy performances by The Weilerstein Trio and Cleveland Orchestra Cellists. Don't miss this captivating evening of music and history.

3
The Cleveland Orchestra Will Honor Robert Madison With Distinguished Service Award Photo
The Cleveland Orchestra Will Honor Robert Madison With Distinguished Service Award

The Cleveland Orchestra will present its 27th Distinguished Service Award to architect and entrepreneur Robert P. Madison on October 12, 2023, at Severance Music Center. Learn more about Madison here!

4
Anthony Parnther & Sameer Patel Join List Of CIM Orchestra Guest Conductors In Fall 20 Photo
Anthony Parnther & Sameer Patel Join List Of CIM Orchestra Guest Conductors In Fall 2023

Anthony Parnther and Sameer Patel are set to join the CIM Orchestra as guest conductors in fall 2023. Find out more about these exciting additions to the lineup.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven's Fateful Fifth
Severance Music Center (2/09-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eric Whitacre Conducts The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Severance Music Center (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet
Severance Music Center (12/07-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From the North Country
14th Street Theater- PlayhouseSquare (10/31-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COYO Autumn Concert
Severance Music Center (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Severance Music Center (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess Bride in Concert
Severance Music Center (2/16-2/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ride the Cyclone
Beck Center For the Arts (2/09-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUBMISSIONS FOR 8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest
Weathervane Playhouse (4/20-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Doll's House, Part 2
Beck Center For the Arts (5/31-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You