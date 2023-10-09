Ensemble Continues Its 44th Season With Fugard, Kani, & Ntshona's Powerful THE ISLAND

Ensemble Theatre continues its 44th Season with another powerful two hander, THE ISLAND by Athol Fugard, John Kani, & Winston Ntshon, directed by Sarah May.



Featuring the amazing talents of two local Cleveland actors Robert Williams as John and Nnamdi Okpala as Winston.

John and Winston are black political prisoners in South Africa, spending their days at hard labor and their evenings rehearsing Sophocles' ‘Antigone'. Though the two men are deeply bonded to one another, their friendship is tested when John discovers that his most recent appeal was successful, while Winston is still looking at years of brutal incarceration ahead. A profile on the depth of human resilience in the face of unspeakable injustice and racism.

Running October 27th- November 12th, 2023 at Notre Dame College, Administration Building Performing Arts Center, 4545 College Rd. South Euclid, OH 44121. Visit: Click Here for more information!