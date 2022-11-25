Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Dobama Theatre Presents World Premiere Musical THE LAND OF OZ

Performances run December 2- 31, 2022.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Dobama Theatre Presents World Premiere Musical THE LAND OF OZ

The holiday production for Dobama Theatre's 2022/23 mainstage season is the World Premiere musical THE LAND OF OZ. This funny and heartfelt production will run from December 2- 31, 2022 at Dobama, Cleveland's Off-Broadway Theatre.

With book and lyrics by George Brant ("Grounded") and music by Nathan Motta, this new piece of music theatre adapts celebrated American author L. Frank Baum's second book in the "Oz" series, "The Marvelous Land of Oz". Its themes are both timeless and extraordinarily relevant to the modern world. The development and premiere of this full-scale musical is a significant moment in the history of Dobama. The score by Artistic Director Nathan Motta features songs in various musical genres that correlate to different eras of musical theatre, a variety of American popular music styles, and the music of some beloved existing Oz adaptations. This project serves Dobama's mission, vision, and values and continues the theatre's commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion. Some themes in The Land of Oz explore ideas related to social justice and marginalized communities, and the production features a wonderfully diverse cast.

The story centers around a young orphan boy named Tip who is the ward of an evil witch. When he escapes with a magical new friend, Tip sets out on an amazing adventure to the Emerald City. Along the way he encounters the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and a rebel army on their way to take over Oz! During his journey, Tip discovers more about himself than he ever thought possible.

The company features Jordyn Freetage (TIP), Lana Sugarman (GLINDA/ JELLIA/ LIEUTENANT), Trinidad Snider (MOMBI), Eric Fancher (JACK), Fabio Polanco* (SCARECROW), Jason Eno* (TIN MAN), Neely Gevaart (JINJUR), Dar'Jon Bentley (LION/ GUARDIAN), Trey Gilpin (WOGGLE BUG), Tim Keo (WINKIE/ DOOR/ THRONE), Mia Renard (TIP u/s), Sarah Blubaugh (Swing), Owen Connor Stout (Swing).

The creative team for the production includes Music Direction by Matthew Dolan, Choreography by Gregory Daniels, Scenic and Projection Design by T. Paul Lowry, Lighting Design by David Stoughton, Sound Design by Richard Ingraham, Costume Design by Tesia Benson, Props Design by Vanessa Cook, Puppet Design by Mike Horner, and Technical Direction by Marcus Dana. The band will consist of Rachel Woods (Keyboard), Justin Hart (Drums), Jesse Fishman (Guitar), Tim Keo (Bass), R.J. Rovito (Reed). The show is stage managed by Tom Humes and assistant stage managed by Barbara Kozlov. The show has a run time of two hours, including one 15-minute intermission.

This project received an Arts Projects award from the National Endowment of the Arts. The grant allowed for this new musical to continue its development with professional Cleveland theatre artists and musicians over an eighteen-month period before its premiere at Dobama in December 2022. Dobama Theatre's project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding. For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news. THE LAND OF OZ is also made possible by the support of Show Sponsor Char and Chuck Fowler. Following the Dobama production, next steps will be explored to license the script and score to other theatres around the country.

Performances are on select dates from December 2-31, 2022. For a complete performance schedule, ticket prices, and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre box office at 216-932-3396 or visit dobama.org. Ask about the "pay-what-you-can" performances and opportunities.




Playhouse Square to Present HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, Straight No Chaser & More in December Photo
Playhouse Square to Present HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, Straight No Chaser & More in December
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this December, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more. 
Beck Center For The Arts to Present Youth Theater Holiday Treat, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEAN Photo
Beck Center For The Arts to Present Youth Theater Holiday Treat, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
Beck Center for the Arts has announced a holiday show perfect for all ages, The Best Christmas Pageant. As one of the oldest continuously running Youth Theater programs in the nation, this 74th season includes a holiday favorite to chase away winter blues. 
Canton Ballets Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Photo
Canton Ballet's Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage
This holiday season, experience the magic of Canton Ballet's beloved performances of The Nutcracker at the Canton Palace Theatre December 9-11. This year's performances feature American Ballet Theatre Principal dancer Hee Seo as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Canton Ballet alumnus and Cleveland Ballet Principal dancer Zachary Catazaro as her Cavalier.   
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund Photo
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund
The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced on Saturday it will receive a $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund to The Cleveland Orchestra's endowment, helping to ensure this unique musical training experience continues for generations of young people.

More Hot Stories For You


Playhouse Square to Present HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, Straight No Chaser & More in DecemberPlayhouse Square to Present HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, Straight No Chaser & More in December
November 23, 2022

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this December, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more. 
Beck Center For The Arts to Present Youth Theater Holiday Treat, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVERBeck Center For The Arts to Present Youth Theater Holiday Treat, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
November 23, 2022

Beck Center for the Arts has announced a holiday show perfect for all ages, The Best Christmas Pageant. As one of the oldest continuously running Youth Theater programs in the nation, this 74th season includes a holiday favorite to chase away winter blues. 
Canton Ballet's Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre StageCanton Ballet's Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage
November 22, 2022

This holiday season, experience the magic of Canton Ballet's beloved performances of The Nutcracker at the Canton Palace Theatre December 9-11. This year's performances feature American Ballet Theatre Principal dancer Hee Seo as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Canton Ballet alumnus and Cleveland Ballet Principal dancer Zachary Catazaro as her Cavalier.   
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah GundCleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund
November 22, 2022

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced on Saturday it will receive a $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund to The Cleveland Orchestra's endowment, helping to ensure this unique musical training experience continues for generations of young people.
HAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse SquareHAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse Square
November 21, 2022

A digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on December 6. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.  
share