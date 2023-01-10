Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dobama Theatre Presents Regional Premiere Of Pulitzer Finalist STEW

This intimate, funny, and moving new play will run from January 27 - February 19, 2023 at Dobama, Cleveland's Off-Broadway Theatre.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Dobama Theatre Presents Regional Premiere Of Pulitzer Finalist STEW

Dobama Theatre's 2022/23 mainstage season continues with the regional Premiere of STEW by Zora Howard. This intimate, funny, and moving new play will run from January 27 - February 19, 2023 at Dobama, Cleveland's Off-Broadway Theatre.

The Dobama Theatre production will be directed by Nina Domingue and features a superb cast including Christina Johnson (MAMA), Nicole Sumlin* (LILLIAN), Adrionna Powell (NELLY), Logan Williams (LIL' MAMA), Maya Nicholson (Swing). *member Actors' Equity Association

Mama is up early to prepare a big meal for an important church function and, even with her family on hand to help, time is running short. Love, laughter, and tensions all simmer with three generations of Tucker women under one roof, but things come to a boil as the events hovering around the periphery of their lives begin to intrude upon the sanctity of Mama's kitchen.

"STEW is about four generations of Black women, mothers, daughters, and sisters, and how we relate. It's about the family patterns we see -and don't see- and how we respond to those patterns," said director Nina Domingue. "What I like about the play is the way it asks us to question our perception of the things in our lives. Why do I believe a certain thing? Did that thought come from me? Or is it just what I have always heard? Did the event happen the way I thought it did? Or do I just remember it that way? I would like the audience to walk away asking themselves about their own family mythologies, with the purpose of rediscovery."

Nina Domingue (she/ her) is a Black Woman, Griot, Actor, Playwright, Director, Cultural Memory Worker, #NOLAGirl4Life, Teaching Artist, Intimacy Advocate pursuing Choreographic certification, momof5, sister, daughter, friend, ever-becoming. She writes in the tradition of those women who explore the interior lives of Black women with love, curiosity and wonder. Kilroy's List 2020 "The Lost Plays", Cleveland Public Theater, Premier Fellow 2021, CPT Catapult Fellow 2019, Nord Family Foundation Playwriting Fellow 2019, Twelve Literary Arts Barabara Smith Fellow, 2019.

The creative team for the production includes Scenic Design by Laura Carlson Tarantowski, Lighting Design by Josee Coyle, Sound Design by Megan "Deets" Culley, Costume Design by Mia Jones, Props Design by Dred Geib, and Technical Direction by Marcus Dana. The show is stage managed by Faith Rousch and assistant stage managed by Barbara Kozlov.

Zora Howard is a Harlem-bred writer and performer. Plays include STEW (2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist; Page 73 Productions); THE MASTER'S TOOLS (Williamstown Theatre Festival); BUST (2022 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Finalist; 2022 L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award Finalist); HANG TIME (2022 Creative Capital Award Finalist); and GOOD FAITH. Her work has been developed at Ojai Playwrights Conference, SPACE at Ryder Farm, The Lark, Primary Stages, and Cape Cod Theatre Project, among others. In 2020, her film Premature (2020 Film Independent John Cassavetes Award nominee), which she co-wrote with director Rashaad Ernesto Green, opened in theaters following its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Zora is the inaugural Judith Champion Fellow at MTC, a 2022 Lilly Award and Helen Merrill Award recipient and is currently under commission from Seattle Rep, MTC, and Wessex Grove.

Performances are Thursday through Sundays. For a complete schedule, ticket prices, and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre Box Office at 216-932-3396. There will be one full "Pay-What-You-Can" performance on Sunday, January 29th. There will also be two COVID conscious performances where masking is required.

Dobama is committed to making live professional theatre accessible to everyone. PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN tickets are available for anyone that cannot afford a full price ticket. Any available seat can be purchased at a pay-what-you-can price beginning one hour prior to every performance. Simply visit the Box Office to purchase.

For more information on the production, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218215®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dobama.org%2Fstew?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Great Lakes Theater Presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Next Month Photo
Great Lakes Theater Presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Next Month
Great Lakes Theater (GLT) continues its 61st season with Jane Austen's classic, Sense and Sensibility, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square (February 10 – March 5, 2023). GLT's Associate Artistic Director, Sara Bruner, and Artistic Associate, Jaclyn Miller, will co-direct this production. 
Veteran Musical Storyteller Kathleen Drohan Recruited To Cleveland Institute of Music As C Photo
Veteran Musical Storyteller Kathleen Drohan Recruited To Cleveland Institute of Music As Chief Marketing Officer
The Cleveland Institute of Music has announced the appointment of Kathleen Drohan as Chief Marketing Officer.
Cleveland Public Theatre Presents TEST FLIGHT 2023 Photo
Cleveland Public Theatre Presents TEST FLIGHT 2023
Cleveland Public Theatre has announced the Test Flight 2023 series. Test Flight is a multi-week series that showcases new work on its way to full production, providing both local and national artists with the keys to the theatre and the opportunity to co-produce original work-in-progress.
Verb Ballet Celebrates A Diverse Program Including The Work of Gerald Arpino, February 18 Photo
Verb Ballet Celebrates A Diverse Program Including The Work of Gerald Arpino, February 18
Verb, “Ohio Contemporary Ballet” returns to the Breen Center for the Performing Arts on February 18, 2023, at 7:30pm. The program will highlight a range of talent with the restaging of former Joffrey Ballet Co-Artistic Director Gerald Arpino's, Celebration, and a new commission by Levi Marsman, formerly of Ailey II.

More Hot Stories For You


Great Lakes Theater Presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Next Month Great Lakes Theater Presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Next Month
January 10, 2023

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) continues its 61st season with Jane Austen's classic, Sense and Sensibility, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square (February 10 – March 5, 2023). GLT's Associate Artistic Director, Sara Bruner, and Artistic Associate, Jaclyn Miller, will co-direct this production. 
Veteran Musical Storyteller Kathleen Drohan Recruited To Cleveland Institute of Music As Chief Marketing OfficerVeteran Musical Storyteller Kathleen Drohan Recruited To Cleveland Institute of Music As Chief Marketing Officer
January 9, 2023

The Cleveland Institute of Music has announced the appointment of Kathleen Drohan as Chief Marketing Officer, beginning today. 
Cleveland Public Theatre Presents TEST FLIGHT 2023Cleveland Public Theatre Presents TEST FLIGHT 2023
January 6, 2023

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced the Test Flight 2023 series. Test Flight is a multi-week series that showcases new work on its way to full production, providing both local and national artists with the keys to the theatre and the opportunity to co-produce original work-in-progress.
The Romantic Comedy, FIREFLIES Announced At Clague Playhouse Opens On Januay 20The Romantic Comedy, FIREFLIES Announced At Clague Playhouse Opens On Januay 20
January 4, 2023

Clague Playhouse presents the romantic comedy, Fireflies by Matthew Barber, from the novel 'Eleanor and Abel' by Annette Sanford, to continue their 95th Season.
Beck Center Announces Collaboration With Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, GHOST THE MUSICALBeck Center Announces Collaboration With Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, GHOST THE MUSICAL
January 3, 2023

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the twelfth collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Musical Theatre program with the production of Ghost the Musical.
share