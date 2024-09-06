Composer-Violinist Curtis Stewart Headlines September CIM New Music Ensemble Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The centerpiece of CIM New Music Ensemble's September program is none other than Curtis Stewart, the Grammy Award-nominated composer and violinist, whose provocative music challenges listeners on multiple levels.

“I'm thrilled to open the season with a visit by composer, violinist, and new music advocate Curtis Stewart,” said Keith Fitch, Head of CIM's Composition Department and director of the New Music Ensemble.

“I'm very much looking forward to introducing [Stewart] – and his music – to the CIM community.”

Fitch will have the chance to do just that on Saturday, Sept. 28, when Stewart headlines a free New Music Symposium about his life and work.

The following day, Sept. 29, listeners will get to know the composer even better, when the New Music Ensemble presents a free concert juxtaposing Charles Ives' String Quartet No. 2 with Stewart's The Gilded Cage, Do you see the Flag?, and selections from 24 American Caprices.

"I can't wait to work with the artists at CIM,” Stewart said, noting the American themes uniting the program. “I look forward to [hearing] what those dedicated CIM players bring to it.”

The value Stewart brings to CIM students – especially those interested in contemporary music – is beyond question.

In addition to managing chamber music and the New Juilliard Ensemble at the Juilliard School, Stewart serves as artistic director of the American Composers Orchestra, the nation's top clearinghouse for new orchestral music.

Beyond that, Stewart is a member of the groundbreaking PUBLIQuartet and composer-in-residence with the Sphinx Virtuosi, from whose parent organization he also recently received a Sphinx Medal of Excellence. This year, in addition to CIM, Stewart also will spend time in residence at Boston University and New York's Kaufman Music Center.

“I've known Curtis since he was about ten years old,” Fitch said. “To see what an important figure in the landscape of contemporary American music he has become makes me incredibly proud.”

Saturday, September 28

4pm | Room 217

New Music Symposium

Guest composer Curtis Stewart discusses his music.

Kulas Foundation Visiting Artist

Sunday, September 29

4pm | Mixon Hall

New Music Ensemble

Keith Fitch, director

Curtis Stewart, guest composer/violin

Kulas Foundation Visiting Artist

IVES String Quartet No. 2 (1907-13)

STEWART The Gilded Cage (2023)

STEWART Do you see the Flag? (2020)

STEWART Selections from 24 American Caprices (2024)

Free seating passes are required, at cim.edu/events.

