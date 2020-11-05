Cleveland's Classic Theater Company Announces the Cancellation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Outreach to current ticketholders is ongoing.

Due to persistent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the health and safety of patrons, artists, and staff is Great Lakes Theater's (GLT) top priority, the theater is officially cancelling its traditional, annual production of A Christmas Carol on stage at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square. Current ticketholder options for the cancelled production include full refunds, an exchange credit valid through the theater's 2021-22 season, and/or tax-deductible ticket donation opportunities. Outreach to current ticketholders is ongoing.

The theater is working closely with its partners at Playhouse Square, the unions that represent its artists, and state/local government health officials to explore the possibility of alternate holiday programming options - of a smaller scale or virtual in format. Additional information will be available as plans develop

"We are living in a time when planning takes place on a weekly basis," said Charles Fee, GLT Producing Artistic Director. "Cancelling our annual production of A Christmas Carol is heartbreaking. This would have been our 32nd consecutive year of producing Gerald Freedman 's extraordinary adaptation. We, of course, know that we will return to live theater at some point in the future. We are working closely with our partners at Playhouse Square, the unions that represent our artists, and state and local government health officials to identify a safe way to reopen our theaters so that we can come together again as a community and celebrate. We will keep you posted on where we're headed and what the timeline will be on a regular basis."

