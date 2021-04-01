Cleveland's Classic Company Announces OFFSTAGE BASH - GREAT LAKES THEATER'S 2021 VIRTUAL GALA

Great Lakes Theater will present Offstage Bash - Great Lakes Theater's 2021 Virtual Gala on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM (Pre-show Welcomes & Special Guest Toasts at 7:00 PM).

The event will be an evening full of entertainment featuring a virtual performance full of songs and stories from Great Lakes Theater alumni, an interactive trivia game, and visits from a few surprise guests.

Victoria Bussert will direct the featured virtual performance. Matthew Webb is Music Director and Video Editor. The performance will feature performances by Great Lakes Theater alumni that include Tre Frazier, Keri Rene Fuller, Olivia Kaufman, Amy Keum, Marcus Martin, Jill Paice and Colton Ryan.

Offstage Bash guests are invited to complete their gala evening by adding on a delicious dinner from Driftwood Catering and a hand-selected bottle of wine to share, prepared for pre-show pickup at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square.

Unique raffle items and "Buy It Now" experiences contribute to the excitement of this virtual event. Online access to these will be accessible prior to the event and are open to all.

Complete details and ticket purchasing options are available online at: www.greatlakestheater.org/offstagebash.