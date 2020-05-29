Cleveland Public Theatre's STATION HOPE Goes Virtual, June 27

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced CPT's celebrated annual festival will be presented virtually on Saturday, June 27, from 6:00-9:00 (ET). CPT Staff will (safely and responsibly) broadcast from the historic grounds of Cleveland's first authenticated Underground Railroad site, St. John's Episcopal Church, while artists envision, interrogate, and seek out hope from where they are stationed.

Station Hope is a jubilant community event celebrating Cleveland's social justice history and exploring contemporary struggles for freedom and equity. Audience members will participate virtually and witness livestreamed performances of theatre, music, storytelling, and dance inspired by the most important issues of our time. Station Hope is free, family-friendly, and open to all. CPT will publish how to participate online in the weeks to come.

Station Hope 2020 will feature both new and returning artists, celebrating hope and tackling such contemporary topics as immigration, education, police brutality, human trafficking, gun violence, income inequality, racism, and gender discrimination-alongside historically based original works that celebrate the people and stories comprising Northeast Ohio's Underground Railroad history. Station Hope, this year's virtual festival, will also share celebrated performances from events of years past.



Visit www.cptonline.org for up-to-date information about the virtual event. CPT will publish details about how to participate in the weeks to come. The family-friendly event is FREE AND OPEN TO ALL.

