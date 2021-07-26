Cleveland Public Theatre Presents SIAARA FREEMAN'S BLACK WOMEN & FEMMES: A LINEAGE OF LANGUAGE

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) is proud to present Siaara Freeman's Black Women & Femmes: A Lineage of Language onstage Friday, July 30 at 7:00pm on CPT's outdoor stage. CPT is thrilled to welcome audiences onsite at CPT for the first time since March 2020 for in-person, outdoor, live performances as part of the 2021 Free Summer Season. For the full line-up of performances, click here.

Black Women & Femmes: A Lineage of Language showcases spoken word artists, accompanied by artists from a variety of artforms, to center and celebrate Black women, girl, and femmehood in its fullness.

Performers include Ali Black, Natasha T Miller, Meaca Moore, Natasha Oladokun, Michelle R. Smith, Zuggie Tate, and Rachel Wiley. Click here to learn about each performer.



All performances will be free and take place outdoors on CPT's summer stage, positioned on the lawn between CPT's Parish Hall and Church buildings. There are no tickets; simply show up just before the performances begin and choose a seat. CPT asks audience members who are not vaccinated to wear masks.

CPT summer stage performances will offer a casual environment, where the priority for the experience will be gathering and witnessing live, local art, in-person, for the first time in over a year.

We open the 2021 Free Summer Season with Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation, followed by ten other live offerings, including performances by CPT resident ensembles Teatro Público de Cleveland and Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabiمسرح كليفلاند العربي . Click here for the full listing of performance offerings.

For more information, visit www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216-631-2727 ext. 501.