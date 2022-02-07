Cleveland Public Theatre presents DanceWorks 2022, an annual showcase of contemporary dance. DanceWorks 2022 features two companies, Inlet Dance Theatre and Verb Ballets.

Two weekends of performances will take place in Cleveland Public Theatre's James Levin Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio. The full listing of company bios and show descriptions is available at www.cptonline.org.

Week 1: February 10 - 12, 7:00pm

Inlet Dance Theatre

Moving Forward

Inlet Dance Theatre presents new, moving, and unique athletic works including Hiding and Revealing, a bespoke work about Holocaust survivor stories, Caliban Ascendant, a commissioned work by Cleveland composer Ty Emerson focusing on the topic of colonization extracted from Shakespeare's The Tempest, and the world premiere of Red Tape, exploring hindering bureaucracy.

inletdance.org

Week 2: February 17 - 19, 7:00pm

Verb Ballets

Romeo and Juliet - Preview

Verb Ballets has commissioned award-winning choreographer Joshua L. Peugh to create a contemporized version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Reflecting poignant issues of our current political and social reality, this new ballet will include live music by distinguished pianist, Nathan Carterette. The choreographer and artists will explore the new production on stage ahead of its world premiere, transforming the work each night as the performers adapt the story to the stage.

verbballets.org

DANCEWORKS 2022 is onstage February 10 - 19, 2022. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm in CPT's James Levin Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Click here for COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

Every ticket is "Choose What You Pay" and will be offered online, over the phone, and at the Box Office.

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Reserve early! CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.

The James Levin Theatre is ADA-compliant featuring a patron elevator and an all-gender, wheelchair accessible restroom.

Every Friday is Free Bev Friday at CPT. Mingle with the artists after the show and discuss the performance in a lively, social atmosphere - your drinks are on CPT.