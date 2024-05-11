Video: Watch a Preview for IN THE HEIGHTS at Cleveland Play House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cleveland Play House Literary Manager Craig Joseph discusses composer and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda and his writing of IN THE HEIGHTS in the video here!

IN THE HEIGHTS, with music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, will run through June 9. The production is directed by James Vàsquez.

The unbearable July heat has the denizens of NYC’s Washington Heights neighborhood in the streets shouting, “Que calor!” Several established businesses have closed. Housing costs – and racial tensions – are on the rise. And the once vibrant, now dwindling community must rally together to preserve their culture and their way of life. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music-filled love letter to the community of his youth, In The Heights, tells the story of the corner bodega where the coffee is hot, light, and sweet, the apartment windows that are always open, and the cool breeze that carries the percussive rhythm of the bustling city and three generations of dreams. And for this community on the brink of change, it tells a story of hope, heritage, and healing love.

