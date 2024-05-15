BorderLight Theatre Festival Unveils Winner Of 2024 Festival Artwork Contest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The BorderLight Theatre Festival—taking place July 24-27, 2024 at Playhouse Square—has unveiled this year’s festival artwork created by Cleveland-based multidisciplinary artist Angelo Maneage. Chosen through a contest designed to engage local artists, Maneage's artwork exemplifies the festival’s commitment to fostering creativity and inclusivity.

"Angelo Maneage's captivating collage, featuring Modernist luminary Marsden Hartley, beautifully encapsulates the innovative spirit of BorderLight Theatre Festival—a vibrant celebration of imagination and diversity at the heart of Cleveland's arts scene,” said Dale Heinen, BorderLight Theatre Festival’s Executive & Artistic Director. “With its dynamic imagery and bold vision, Maneage's collage serves as a testament to both the festival's innovative ethos and the rich tapestry of artistic talent within our community.,”

Using a mixed medium of collage, Angelo worked to emulsify traditional, communal, and experimental themes when creating the featured elements in the artwork. Much thought and consideration was put into how each asset could work together to reflect the unconventional and imaginative spirit of BorderLight Theatre Festival.

“Working with vintage matchboxes from the public domain, a swim team of aerobic water droplets formed as a sort of collaborative concierge to the festival, the clowning flower brooch a fountain of magic, its vinery climbing up the audience,” explained Angelo Maneage. “This celebration of theatre is a wide portal-pond that hones in on the culturally expressive and the fringe-tastically strange.”

The 2024 BorderLight Theatre Festival artwork will be featured alongside festival merchandise, promotions, and the much-anticipated Festival Guide.

