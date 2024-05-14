The Cleveland Orchestra to Present the Return of Summers at Severance With Three Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a five-year hiatus, The Cleveland Orchestra's popular Summers at Severance series will return to Severance Music Center with three Thursday night concerts on July 11, July 25, and August 15. Individual tickets and series packages are now on sale.

The Summers at Severance series was created in 2014 to expand The Cleveland Orchestra’s summertime offerings and showcase the ensemble as an integral part of the University Circle neighborhood year-round.

Guests can experience the perfect evening of music in one of the world’s most beautiful concert halls and enjoy pre-concert cocktails on the picturesque front terrace. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy happy hour specials and the view of University Circle.

The series kicks off on July 11 with Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, which combines sweeping lyricism with breathless feats of virtuosity. Pianist Inon Barnatan makes his Severance debut with this audience favorite alongside Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv, who pairs it with vivid works by Janáček, Liatoshynsky, and Stravinsky.

Then, on July 25, Czech conductor Petr Popelka contrasts Dvořák’s folk-inflected Sixth Symphony with Franck’s Le Chasseur maudit, an orchestral thrill ride that depicts a count’s fateful hunt on the Sabbath. Acclaimed violinist James Ehnes caps the program with Korngold’s Violin Concerto, which brings the sounds of Hollywood film scores into the concert hall.

The series culminates on August 15 when Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and The Cleveland Orchestra mark the 200th anniversary of Bruckner’s birth with his magnificent Fourth Symphony before taking it on tour in Europe. Complementing this is Mozart’s “Haffner” Symphony, an exuberant work that presents the composer at the height of his symphonic powers.

Ticket Information

Summers at Severance ticket packages are now on sale. Save 15 percent when you buy a ticket package to all three concerts. Contact the Severance Music Center Ticket Office by calling 216-231-1111 or emailing boxoffice@cleveland.com. Tickets and packages can also be purchased online at clevelandorchestra.com/summersatseverance.

Comments