Ohio Contemporary Ballet Center Will Host Community Open House

Ohio Contemporary Ballet Center will welcome the community in studio the first week of June to experience the joy of dance. The Ohio Contemporary Ballet Center offers community class for teen and adults through the Dance for Everyone division and for kids ages 2-14 through the Youth Academy. We believe dance is for everyone, and we're excited to share its beauty with you. Classes are housed in the professional studios of Ohio Contemporary Ballet in Shaker Heights located behind The Dealership at 3558 Lee Rd. in Shaker Heights.



The Youth Academy invites new students ages 2-14 the week of June 3 – 8, 2024 to try free classes in ballet, contemporary and hip hop. Families can experience the Cecchetti Ballet curriculum and learn about performance opportunities throughout the year, including professional productions with the company. Registration for free classes is required to participate and can be found on the website.



Join us on Saturday, June 8, 2024, for FREE ballet classes for Teens and Adults. Dance For Everyone offers ongoing drop-in classes for teens and adults of all skill levels. From new to ballet through advanced levels there is an option for everyone. This is a judgement free zone focused on allowing students to connect to dance with like-minded community. Attendees are invited to take free classes, meet the teachers, and tour the studios. Registration is required to participate and can be found on the website.



Class descriptions and to register visit:



Register for free Youth Academy trial classes June 3-8, 2024:

https://ocballet.org/youth-academy-open-house/



Register for free adult classes on June 8, 2024:

https://ocballet.org/dfe-open-house-24/



