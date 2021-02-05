Cleveland Public Theatre Presents SAVORY TANHA (Sixteen Short Plays Performed by a Rotating Ensemble)

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced the Zoom Premiere of Savory Taa??hā (sixteen short plays performed by a rotating ensemble) written by David Hansen, directed by Caitlin Lewins, and performed by David Hansen, Anne McEvoy, Zyrece Montgomery, Zach Palumbo, Brian Pedaci, and Hillary Wheelock. Savory Taa??hā (sixteen short plays performed by a rotating ensemble) will perform live via Zoom February 17 through March 6, 2021. Performance dates and times are detailed in TICKET and SHOW INFORMATION below.

ABOUT the PLAY

Savory Taa??hā (sixteen short plays performed by a rotating ensemble) is a virtual memory play of longing and loss, happiness and hopefulness, and navigating the pathways of human desire. An ensemble of five performers will play different roles from the same text each evening.

CREATIVE TEAM of Savory Taa??hā (sixteen short plays performed by a rotating ensemble)

Written by David Hansen; Directed by Caitlin Lewins; Performed by David Hansen, Anne McEvoy, Zyrece Montgomery, Zach Palumbo, Brian Pedaci, and Hillary Wheelock.

The Creative Production Team includes Raymond Bobgan - Producer; Beth Wood - Line Producer; Amanda Lin Boyd -Stage Manager; Molly Andrews-Hinders - Composer; Emma Wolpert - Visual Artist.

TICKET and SHOW INFORMATION

Savory Taa??hā (sixteen short plays performed by a rotating ensemble) will perform live on Zoom at February 17 through March 6, 2021.

February 17, 6:00pm (ET)

February 18 & 19, 7:00pm (ET)

February 20, 8:00pm (ET)

February 21 & 28, 6:00pm (ET)

March 4, 7:00pm (ET)

March 6, 8:00pm (ET)

The run time is 60 minutes, and the virtual "house" is limited to 50 "seats".

Tickets are $1; suggested donation $1 to $99. Patrons must use Zoom to see this work and will receive an email 1-2 hours before showtime with the meeting login information. Please note online sales for each performance will close 2 hours before each performance.

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.