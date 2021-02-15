Cleveland Public Theatre Presents DRAGON HYPOTHESIS

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced the Zoom Premiere of Dragon Hypothesis, with text by Raymond Bobgan, jointly created by Raymond and Cleveland CORE Ensemble, and performed by Raymond Bobgan, Kat Shy, Anastasía Urozhaeva, and Eric Wloszek. Dragon Hypothesis will perform live via Zoom February 24 through March 7, 2021.

This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Dragon Hypothesis is a mythical meditation on worlds of dream and divinity. Follow the river to the sea, follow a blind man falling into the depths, follow his daughter as she leaps beneath the waters, and the sea captain who plucks a flower off the water's surface. Follow four actors who dive beneath the surface, seeking. Calling us to listen to the stories, and to the flame within, Dragon Hypothesis explores sacrifice and loss, hunger and dreams, birth and blindness, and above all, our deep interconnectedness. Magical storytelling digs at the surface world, and beneath the deep. For as we know, as infinitely as we can go outward, we can go as infinitely within. To fulfill our destiny, we go on...

Part of The Hypothesis Project, created by Raymond Bobgan, this work continues to seek a theatrical poetry, where image and idea, sound and substance, vision and virtuosity weave together in an effort to discover and articulate a piece of the ineffable human experience of meeting the mind.

Dragon Hypothesis will perform live on Zoom February 24 through March 7, 2021. The run time is 60 minutes, and the virtual "house" is limited to 50 "seats." Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.