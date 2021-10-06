Cleveland Ballet's DON QUIXOTE World Premiere Opens This Month at Mimi Ohio Theatre

Cleveland Ballet opens their 7th season October 15th and 16th at 7:00PM at Playhouse Square's Mimi Ohio Theatre with the love story Don Quixote, based upon Miguel de Cervantes' enduring novel. Audiences will experience an energetic, new production by Cleveland Ballet's Co-Founder and Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe, after original choreography by Marius Petipa, showcasing a culturally diverse group of dancers from the 28-member company. The stunning production of Don Quixote is set to the magnificent score of Léon Minkus.

Accompanying Cleveland Ballet is Alexandra Preucil, international star violinist and current member of the world-renowned Mahler Chamber Orchestra in Germany. The Austria-based musician will join the dancers on stage to perform segments of the iconic gypsy scene.

The first act opens with a newly designed village scene set in the town of La Mancha, Spain, by award-winning production, scenic, and theatrical designer Jeff McLaughlin. Further transporting audiences back in time is dazzling new lighting by the Ballet's resident lighting designer, Dennis Dugan. Cleveland Ballet dancers will be featured in splendid new costumes, designed by Cleveland Ballet's own design team exclusively for the new production.

Commenting on the production, Guadalupe says her interpretation of Don Quixote's story is more relatable as it has been traditionally presented. "In my view, we all have a little Don Quixote in all of us - dreams that once seemed wild and unattainable, challenges that once seemed daunting or insurmountable," she says. "Ultimately, it is how we overcome these obstacles and work to attain our dreams that define the person we become."

"We are thrilled to return to the stage at our Playhouse Square home after being unable to perform in-theater due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are excited to present to live audiences our company of world-class dancers in this new production." Says Co- Founder, President & CEO Michael Krasnyansky.

For ticket information and the latest Covid-19 protocols please visit www.playhousesquare.org.