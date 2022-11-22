Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Canton Ballet's Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage

Featuring American Ballet Theatre Principal dancer Hee Seo and Cleveland Ballet Principal dancer Zachary Catazaro.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Canton Ballet's Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage

This holiday season, experience the magic of Canton Ballet's beloved performances of The Nutcracker at the Canton Palace Theatre December 9-11. This year's performances feature American Ballet Theatre Principal dancer Hee Seo as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Canton Ballet alumnus and Cleveland Ballet Principal dancer Zachary Catazaro as her Cavalier.

A Northeast Ohio holiday tradition for over 50 years, this stunning production will delight audiences of all ages with its elaborate and authentic costuming, grand sets, and unforgettable dancing - all set to Tchaikovsky's cherished score.

Other featured dancers include Cleveland Ballet's Covington Pearson as Mr. Stahlbaum / Snow King / Drew Drop Cavalier, Canton Ballet alumnus Larry Rebillot as the rifle-spinning toy soldier, Jackson Memorial Middle School seventh-grader Kaitlyn Giltz as Clara, Hoover High School junior Annabella Purses as the Snow Queen, and Louisville High School senior Mya Frank as the Dew Drop Fairy.

Performances of The Nutcracker are Friday, December 9 at 7:30PM, Saturday, December 10 at 2:00PM, and Sunday, December 11 at 2:00PM. The Canton Palace Theatre is located at 605 Market Avenue North in the downtown Canton Arts District.

Canton Ballet's The Nutcracker is sponsored by Arts in Stark, Visit Canton, Ohio Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and The Leibensperger Family Foundation.

Tickets are available online at www.cantonballet.com or by calling the Canton Ballet ticket office at 330-455-7220. Performances of The Nutcracker are expected to sell out, so purchasing tickets early is encouraged.

Canton Ballet has fostered an appreciation of the art of dance throughout the region for over 50 years. Under the guidance of Artistic and Executive Director Cassandra Crowley, the Ballet is regarded as one of the most admired pre-professional dance companies in Ohio, and its School provides the highest quality of instruction for all ages and skill levels, toddler to adult. Each year, Canton Ballet performs public and school performances at the Palace Theatre for audiences to enjoy. This season's performances include Celebrate Dance!, The Nutcracker, and Alice in Wonderland.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Hee Seo began her ballet training in her hometown at the Sun-hwa Arts Middle School. She was awarded a three-year full scholarship to continue her training at the Universal Ballet Academy in Washington, D. C. In 2003, Seo won a scholarship to train at the John Cranko Ballet Academy in Stuttgart. She is the recipient of the 2003 Prix de Lausanne Award and the 2003 Grand Prix at the Youth American Grand Prix in New York.

Seo joined the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company in 2004, became an apprentice with the main Company in May 2005, and joined the corps de ballet in March 2006. She was promoted to Soloist in August 2010 and to Principal Dancer in July 2012. Her repertoire with the Company includes Terpsichore and Polyhymnia in Apollo, Nikiya, Gamzatti, a Lead D'Jampe, and a Shade in La Bayadère, Cinderella in Frederick Ashton's Cinderella, Twig in James Kudelka's Cinderella, Prayer in Coppélia, Medora in Le Corsaire, Kitri, Mercedes, the Dryad Queen, and a flower girl in Don Quixote, The Dying Swan, Glove Seller in Gaîté Parisienne, Giselle and Zulma in Giselle, Queen of Shemakahn in the Golden Cockerel, and Pierrette in Alexei Ratmansky's Harlequinade, among many others.

Zachary Catazaro was born in Canton, Ohio, and began his dance training at the School of Canton Ballet under Cassandra Crowley, Angelo Lemmo, and his mother Jennifer Catazaro Hayward. Zachary studied at the School of American Ballet, the official school of the New York City Ballet in 2006. In October 2007, he became an apprentice with New York City Ballet and joined the company's Corps de Ballet in October of 2008. He was promoted to Soloist in February 2014 and elevated to Principal Dancer in 2017. Notable featured roles at New York City Ballet include the titular role in George Balanchine's Apollo, Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux, Romeo in Peter Martins' production of Romeo + Juliet as well as Prince Siegfried in Martins' full-length production of Swan Lake, among many others. Zachary has also been featured in Jerome Robbins' West Side Story Suite as Tony and Bernardo and performed in Robbins' Dances at a Gathering and NY Export: Opus Jazz. In 2018, he was featured in Walt Disney's film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms dancing with American Ballet Theater's Misty Copeland. Most recently, he has been a guest Principal at Bayerische Staatsballett and Etoile Ospite with Teatro Dell'Opera di Roma. Zachary joined Cleveland Ballet in 2021.




Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund Photo
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund
The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced on Saturday it will receive a $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund to The Cleveland Orchestra's endowment, helping to ensure this unique musical training experience continues for generations of young people.
HAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse Square Photo
HAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse Square
A digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on December 6. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.  
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Chagrin Valley Little Theatre Photo
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Chagrin Valley Little Theatre's NEWSIES Leads Best Musical
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Canton Ballet's Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre StageCanton Ballet's Timeless Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage
November 22, 2022

This holiday season, experience the magic of Canton Ballet's beloved performances of The Nutcracker at the Canton Palace Theatre December 9-11. This year's performances feature American Ballet Theatre Principal dancer Hee Seo as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Canton Ballet alumnus and Cleveland Ballet Principal dancer Zachary Catazaro as her Cavalier.   
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah GundCleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Receives $5 Million Gift From Geoffrey and Sarah Gund
November 22, 2022

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced on Saturday it will receive a $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund to The Cleveland Orchestra's endowment, helping to ensure this unique musical training experience continues for generations of young people.
HAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse SquareHAMILTON Ticket Lottery Coming To Playhouse Square
November 21, 2022

A digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on December 6. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.  
Cleveland Institute of Music Catches 12 Rising Stars For 2023 Future of Music Faculty FellowshipCleveland Institute of Music Catches 12 Rising Stars For 2023 Future of Music Faculty Fellowship
November 15, 2022

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Institute of Music announced the 12 scholars named to its 2023 Future of Music Faculty Fellowship (FMFF), a one-of-a-kind program nurturing the academic careers of young Black and Latinx professionals and a cornerstone in CIM's wide-ranging commitment to changing the face of classical music.  
Beck Center For The Arts Displays Work of Local Artists in ART TREASURES 2022Beck Center For The Arts Displays Work of Local Artists in ART TREASURES 2022
November 11, 2022

Beck Center for the Arts will display Art Treasures 2022, an exhibition by visual artists who bring a wealth of creativity and talent to their work.
share