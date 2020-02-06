CLUE Starring John Treacy Egan Has Set the Record as the Highest Grossing Production in Cleveland Play House History

The Cleveland Play House (CPH) production of Clue: A New Comedy has set the record as the highest grossing production in CPH history, also breaking the single ticket sales record just two days after opening on January 31. The all new production continues at CPH through February 23, 2020, before launching a national tour in the fall of 2021.

Adapted from the 1985 Paramount Pictures film and screenplay by Jonathan Lynn that was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, this new production is written by award-winning playwright Sandy Rustin with additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Led by Broadway director Casey Hushion (Mean Girls, Aladdin, The Prom, and the Netflix series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), the show is produced by Work Light Productions, The Araca Group, and Lively McCabe Entertainment.

"With this stage production of Clue, the key is to embrace the spirit of the original material but also stand on its own from the film," says director Casey Hushion. "I am a lover of comedy and think what this show does well is walk the fine line of slapstick jokes and high IQ humor."

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at the Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult Paramount film, and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The CPH cast features Broadway veterans John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady, Sister Act, Little Mermaid), Kathy Fitzgerald (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked, 9 to 5), Michael Kostroff (Les Miserables, HBO's "The Wire"), Alex Mandell (The Play That Goes Wrong, Hand to God), Mark Price (Mary Poppins, All Shook Up), Donna English (Nice Work If You Can Get It), Graham Stevens (In Transit) and Eleasha Gamble (Fiasco Theatre's Into the Woods), as well as Cleveland and CPH favorites Josh Innerst (CPH's Ken Ludwig's Sherwood), Mariah Burks (CPH's Shakespeare in Love, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Elisabeth Yancey (CPH's Into the Breeches!).

The creative team for the CPH production includes scenic design by Lee Savage; costume design by Jen Caprio (CPH's Steel Magnolias, Rich Girl, Fairfield and Well); lighting design by Ryan O'Gara; sound design by JEFF HUMAN; composed by Michael Holland; hair, wig and makeup design by J. JARED JANAS; and fight choreography by KEVIN INOUYE (CPH's Into the Breeches!, Pipeline).





