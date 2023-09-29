CIM Alumni Irad and Rebecca Carmi Pay It Forward With $300,000 Endowed Scholarship Gift

A couple who themselves attended the Cleveland Institute of Music on scholarship have again paid it forward to permit future generations to do the same.

On Friday, CIM announced the receipt of a $300,000 gift from Irad Carmi (BM ’87, MM ’88) and his wife, Rebecca Carmi (BM ’87, MM ’89). The gift brings an endowed scholarship fund the couple created in 2014 to $500,000 and ranks as the largest gift CIM has received from alumni.

“We are honored to give back to CIM, where I was able to attend on scholarship,” said Irad Carmi, a CIM Trustee and member of the board’s enrollment task force.

“Becky and I believe in excellence and regard CIM as the exemplar of a world-class conservatory. We have been fortunate to lead the way in scholarship giving and are heartened to join others in establishing and funding endowment gifts.”

Irad Carmi is a Vice President at Oracle, following the sale in 2014 of the company he co-founded – TOA Technologies – to Oracle in what was the largest software company sale in Ohio at the time.

An accomplished flutist, Irad Carmi served as principal flute of the Israel Sinfonietta and the School of America Ballet Orchestra. He also performed as a soloist with orchestras throughout the U.S. and Israel, including a well-received concert at Carnegie Hall.

In addition to two degrees in voice performance from CIM, Rebecca Carmi holds a bachelor’s degree from Brown University, a master’s degree and honorary doctorate in sacred music from Hebrew Union College, and a doctorate from Fielding University.

She is a cantor, recitalist, and producer of opera, and has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Jerusalem Theatre, and Warsaw Opera. She is also an active member and past chair of The Women’s Council at the Cleveland Museum of Art and a former chair of ChamberFest Cleveland. At CIM, she chaired the successful 2023 Luminaries gala.

“CIM could not ask for stauncher allies than the Carmis,” said Paul Hogle, CIM’s President & CEO. “Nor could I ask for closer friends or counselors.

“Their generosity in funding scholarships serves as a clear endorsement of CIM and reflects an abiding commitment to unlocking CIM’s full potential. Their gifts are already changing lives and will continue to do so for years to come.”

One such life at CIM being changed by the Carmis is that of violinist Hadar Zaidel, a second-year master’s degree violin student of Ilya Kaler.

Like Irad Carmi years ago, she’s attending CIM on scholarship. She said she is grateful not only for the financial support of the Carmis but also for the interest the couple takes in her personal well-being, thousands of miles away from her home in Israel.

“It’s beyond any expectation that I had,” Zaidel said. “Having them here, it’s like having a second family. They’re so nice and sweet.”