Beck Center Announces Collaboration With Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, GHOST THE MUSICAL

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the twelfth collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Musical Theatre program with the production of Ghost the Musical.

With direction by Victoria Bussert, book and lyrics by Bruce Joel Rubin, music and lyrics by Dave Stewart, music and lyrics by Glen Ballard, choreography by Lauren Tidmore, and music direction by Matthew Webb, this all-star team brings out the best in this fan favorite love story. The cast includes the inspiringly talented Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre students as well as local actress, director, casting director Colleen Longshaw Jackson as Oda Mae Brown.

Director Victoria Bussert says, "Having grown up with the film, I'm so excited to get to tell this classic love story onstage! Matt Webb (Music Director), Lauren Tidmore (Choreographer) and I can't wait to bring Beck Center an evening of romance, suspense and comedy -- thanks to the brilliant Colleen Longshaw as Oda Mae Brown (the role that nabbed the Academy Award for Whoopi Goldberg)."

The perfect production for a month of Valentine's celebrations, this iconic love story runs February 10 to February 26, 2023 in the Senney Theater at Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood.

Sam and Molly are lovers, and when Sam dies, he becomes caught between our world and what lies next. Molly is in danger and Sam cannot bear to leave her. A medium, Oda Mae Brown, helps Sam get in touch with Molly to warn her. You know what happens next, but you must experience it live, in the theater.

Ticket prices are $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older), and $17 for students with valid ID. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Adults and seniors can save $5 on tickets using promo code POTTERY before February 3, 2023. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for just $10. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $10 per person. For more information on the 2022-2023 Professional Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.

