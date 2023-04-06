Beck Center for the Arts Presents Second Annual Diversity Celebration

Beck Center for the Arts has announced Diversity Celebration 2023, full of powerful and robust arts programming for all members of the community. Performers highlight the talents and skills of many, including Madi Jackson from MadJax Dance Company, to Art Possible Ohio visual arts displays and panel discussions. Beck Center looks forward to again opening the door to ongoing and impactful discussions with community members about important topics, including the creation of art.

President & CEO Cindy Einhouse says: "Come join us as we celebrate diversity with programming that is inclusive and accessible for all ages and abilities. There is something for anyone and everyone here at Beck Center for the Arts."

Kicking off the celebration is the 21st Razzle Dazzle: By The Book--The Clef Notes, to be performed April 28 and April 29, 2023 in the Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) Building on the Oatey Recital Hall Stage. The cast consists of adults with disabilities, and community volunteers, many of whom have been part of numerous Razzle Dazzle productions over the last twenty-one years. Many hours of rehearsal come together in these adapted arts musical theater production that culminates in performances for the public at Beck Center's Lakewood campus. These 34 performers will take the stage to razzle and dazzle you - filling the room with joy and entertainment form beginning to end! Razzle Dazzle is a theatrical production with music, about and related to books of every type. The cast will check out the books and dust off the covers with everything from Shakespeare, Harry Potter, Steven King, and even The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy as they move and get creative to the music from every genre that an audiophile would enjoy."

Show times on Friday April 28 is 7:30 pm, and Saturday April 29, 2023 at 3:30 pm, and 7:30 p.m. Performances will be held in Beck Center's Music & Creative Arts Therapy (MCAT) Building on the Oatey Recital Hall Stage. Tickets for the opening night performance on Friday, April 28 are just $15 per person. This theatrical experience includes a post-show reception, and meet-and-greet with cast and crew members. Ticket maximum is four (4) per household, please. Group homes should contact Ed Gallagher at egallagher@beckcenter.org to purchase their block of tickets. Tickets for each performance will be General Admission. Tickets to the in-person production can be found at beckcenter.org.

Super Saturday @ Beck Center will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. This free Beck Birthday Bash invites young families to join in on the fun, creativity, and excitement at Beck Center as they explore music, dance, theater, and the visual arts at this free experience for children ages 1 to 8 years. This event kicks off the 90th season of programming. Beck Center collaborates with community partners to bring the arts alive. Please RSVP for your free "ticket" today.

Poetry Reading & Storytelling will take place Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM in the Senney Theater Greenroom. This event is free and open to the public. All readers, poets, writers and listeners are welcome, as well as all ages and experience levels to take part in an afternoon of poetry and storytelling at Beck Center. Bring your favorite poem and/or your original poems to share. Numerous poetry texts and passages will be on hand for you to find a piece that may fit you as well if you choose to read a-loud. All topics are welcome; for the purpose of this celebratory event we invite all participants to share a piece about diversity, and what that means to you. Please RSVP in advance for a timeslot during this free event at SignUpGenius.com.

MadJax Dance Company will perform Reflexive Images on May 5 and May 6, 2023 at 7:30 pm. MadJax Dance Company a collection of works describing a woman's journey in life. An exploration of power, strength, and independence, contrasted against vulnerability, pain, and healing. Reflective Images invites you to explore how you see yourself in your own life journey. Furthering the community is as much a priority to MadJax Dance Company as getting on stage; making its mission to foster growth in others through training, performance, and interconnection. It is considered an all-level, multi-generational dance company allowing for inclusivity to all technical skill sets and abilities. For tickets and more information about this performance taking place in the Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) Oatey Recital Hall, please visit beckcenter.org.

Free and open to the public is Safe Zone Training by the Case Western Reserve University Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Center. Please join us Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:30 pm Safe Zone trainings are safe places for people can go to learn more, about their own gender/sexuality and deepen their understanding of LGBTQ+ identity and issues. The entire Beck Center Community is invited - community members, patrons, students, families, faculty, staff, and board members. Senney Theater. Please RSVP for this free event at beckcenter.org.

ART POSSIBLE OHIO joins Beck Center on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Art Possible works with artists with disabilities of all ages for accessibility and inclusivity, advancing careers in the creative sector, building community, and improving the academic achievement of Ohio's students through arts integration. Join Megan Fitze, Executive Director, and co-presenters, Regina Dorfmeyer and Rita Elswick, as they share their artists' journey. Pieces will be shared and displayed for the evening. MCAT Recital Hall. Please RSVP for this free event at beckcenter.org.

Students of all ages are welcome to begin Beck Center Summer Camps and classes starting in June 2023. For more information on summer camps please visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.