Beck Center for the Arts Announces Virtual Youth Theater Production A CHRISTMAS PERIL

Beck Center for the Arts has announced virtual Youth Theater production, A Christmas Peril. Opening December 10 and running through December 13, 2020 this live production is perfect for all ages.

A Christmas Peril is a refreshing theatrical offering when we could all use a little something to chuckle about this season. Everyone knows the story of A Christmas Carol, the Charles Dickens' chestnut. A Christmas Peril takes an exuberant cast of twenty-five Beck Center Youth Theater student performers and drops them into a whirlwind plot of a play within a play. Everything that could go wrong does. This production begins December 10 and runs through December 13, 2020, with a student matinee on December 10 at 10:00 a.m. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12, with a 3:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday, December 13, 2020. All curtain times are EST. This live production is perfect for all ages. Patrons can enjoy this production, on their device, in the comfort of their home.

The show's playwright, director, and long-time Beck Center theater educator Rachel Spence says that, "laughing at yourself, and a positive attitude go a long way" with online rehearsals, and that the young actors in the show are "having a blast with the comedy." Ideally suited for a virtual production, this theater piece solves the issue of how to keep a cast of young performers, director, crew, and the audience safe during a pandemic, while delivering a fun comedy for the entire family.

This limited engagement of A Christmas Peril runs December 10 to December 13, 2020 on any device in the comfort of a patron's home, as part of Beck Center's 2020-2021 Youth Theater Season. A Christmas Peril tickets are available now at beckcenter.org. Tickets are $12 for one viewer, $22 for two or more viewers, or $35 for those who love the arts and want to support Youth Theater at Beck Center (as well cover ticketing system fees, and credit card fees).

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. For more information please visit beckcenter.org.

