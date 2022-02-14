Beck Center For The Arts Presents 77th Rotary Club Speech, Music, And Visual Arts Student Competition

Beck Center for the Arts will present the Annual Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River Speech, Music, and Visual Arts contests once again. This is the 77th year of this competition. Beck Center has been the lead collaborative partner for over 25 years.

Beck Center is proud to be the only non-profit arts organization to host all three competitions over the years. Over $3,000 in prize money will be awarded to area students. The awards ceremony is free, open to the public, and held on the Beck Center campus. Beck Center wants to share the news far and wide to any area students who might be interested, and any teachers and administrators in area schools.

Students eligible to participate can be homeschooled or currently attending a high school in Lakewood or Rocky River, Ohio. In the past, winning students have come from Lakewood City Schools, St. Edward, Padre Pio, Rocky River City Schools, Magnificat, and Luther West High School.

Ed Gallagher, Beck Center Director of Education states of these festivities, "These contests truly highlight the talented high school students from our area. I am pleased to share that all aspects of the contest are planned to be in-person and look forward to gathering with the community to witness the talent in action."

Each student must go through their faculty representative at their school for their competition area for that topic about how to participate. Homeschoolers must have a parent sign the entry forms. Details can be found on the entry forms, including contest information, due dates and contest dates. Please click here for the speech form, the music form, and the visual arts forms on Beckcenter.org.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.